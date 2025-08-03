CS Reviews Water Transport, Lake Conservation Measures

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant push towards sustainable urban transport and ecological conservation, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the progress on launching of Inland Water Transport (IWT) in Srinagar besides assessing ongoing lake conservation efforts.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD; Secretary, Transport; Commissioner, SMC; Vice Chairman, LCMA; representatives from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and other stakeholders.

The meeting began with an in-depth review of steps taken to operationalize the water transport on the iconic River Jhelum of the valley. The officials from IWAI and concerned departments highlighted that significant progress has been made, with crucial modalities already finalized.

Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, Mandeep Kaur, informed that an MoU was signed between IWAI and the J&K Government on March 6, 2025, paving the way for systematic development of water transport facilities. She revealed that the IWAI's Srinagar office is now fully functional and working closely with the local authorities to fast-track its implementation.

She further stated that work has been awarded for seven floating concrete jetties on the Jhelum River, with an expected completion timeline of five months from the award date of July 15, 2025. Fairway maintenance is already underway with one dredger each deployed upstream and downstream of Wular Lake, she added.

Moreover, it was divulged that a study on urban water transportation on River Jhelum is being conducted by Kochi Water Metro Limited. The stretch from Sangam to Shadipora Bridge has also been completed.

The Department of Transport has shared a Standard Request for Proposals (RFP) to engage an operator for hybrid electric cruise/boat services and is expected to be completed by December 2025.

With respect to the Dal and Nigeen Lake Conservation, the Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) presented a detailed overview of the measures taken for conservation, management and development of Dal and Nigeen Lakes.

VC, LCMA, Shahid Saleem, detailed out that demarcation of the lake boundary has been completed for the first time through a survey conducted by the Survey of India. He said that the drone surveys, repeated in February 2023, have helped in controlling the illegal constructions and encroachments. A Bathymetric/Hydrographic Survey was also carried out to enable scientific de-weeding and dredging without damaging the lake's ecosystem, he added.

Expanding the conservation lens, the meeting took note of initiatives underway for Khushalsar and Gilsar Lakes. Plans for their revival and beautification were discussed, with an emphasis on enhancing tourism potential while preserving their ecological sanctity.

Chief Secretary Dulloo lauded the coordinated efforts of various departments and called for timely execution of all planned initiatives. He underscored the need for sustainable solutions that combine eco-restoration, heritage preservation and modern urban mobility.