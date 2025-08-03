403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Republicans share image of Trump with Lada
(MENAFN) A recent social media post by the US Republican Party promoting domestic manufacturing backfired after users pointed out that the car featured alongside former President Donald Trump was not American at all—but a Soviet-era Lada.
The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, showed Trump standing in front of a bright yellow sedan, accompanied by the caption: “A Big Beautiful Bill will help bring back the great American car.” The message referred to a newly passed law that extends tax cuts and supports the US automobile industry.
However, online observers quickly recognized that the vehicle wasn’t from Detroit. Instead, they identified it as a VAZ-2101—more commonly known as a Lada 1200—or potentially a Fiat 124, both of which are foreign-made. The photo drew ridicule, with comments like “Make Lada Great Again” and sarcastic remarks about “reviving Soviet prosperity.”
Experts confirmed the misidentification. Auto journalist Artem Bobtsov told RBK that the car was “definitely not American,” and auto analyst Maxim Kadakov noted that it likely originated from a Hungarian-registered vehicle photo pulled from a European stock image site. The design team may have used it to avoid copyright issues with US brands.
The legislation at the heart of the post, dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill,” was signed by Trump in July and offers tax incentives for US-assembled vehicle purchases while slashing federal spending. Critics, including Elon Musk, have warned that the bill could dramatically increase the national deficit, possibly reaching $2.5 trillion.
Despite the backlash and mockery online, the Republican Party has not removed the post. One user sarcastically asked, “Will there be a trade deal with Russia next?” while another quipped, “I didn’t know Lada had a factory in the US.”
The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, showed Trump standing in front of a bright yellow sedan, accompanied by the caption: “A Big Beautiful Bill will help bring back the great American car.” The message referred to a newly passed law that extends tax cuts and supports the US automobile industry.
However, online observers quickly recognized that the vehicle wasn’t from Detroit. Instead, they identified it as a VAZ-2101—more commonly known as a Lada 1200—or potentially a Fiat 124, both of which are foreign-made. The photo drew ridicule, with comments like “Make Lada Great Again” and sarcastic remarks about “reviving Soviet prosperity.”
Experts confirmed the misidentification. Auto journalist Artem Bobtsov told RBK that the car was “definitely not American,” and auto analyst Maxim Kadakov noted that it likely originated from a Hungarian-registered vehicle photo pulled from a European stock image site. The design team may have used it to avoid copyright issues with US brands.
The legislation at the heart of the post, dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill,” was signed by Trump in July and offers tax incentives for US-assembled vehicle purchases while slashing federal spending. Critics, including Elon Musk, have warned that the bill could dramatically increase the national deficit, possibly reaching $2.5 trillion.
Despite the backlash and mockery online, the Republican Party has not removed the post. One user sarcastically asked, “Will there be a trade deal with Russia next?” while another quipped, “I didn’t know Lada had a factory in the US.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment