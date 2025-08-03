403
Russia Unveils First Mass-Produced Oreshnik
(MENAFN) Russia has officially inducted its first mass-produced Oreshnik hypersonic missile system into active service, President Vladimir Putin revealed Friday during a briefing on the military operation in Ukraine.
The Oreshnik missile was put to the test in combat conditions last November, when Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian military factory. Though the missile is widely regarded as capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, Putin previously emphasized that its conventional version can cause destruction comparable to that of a low-yield nuclear blast.
Following a successful field trial last year, Putin authorized the serial production of the hypersonic missile system. He confirmed on Friday that the initial batch of mass-produced Oreshnik missiles has now been completed and delivered to Russian military units.
Putin also addressed the potential supply of Oreshnik missiles to Belarus, indicating that a decision on this matter could be finalized by year-end. He noted that experts from both countries are collaborating to prepare deployment sites for the system.
During the same briefing, the president announced progress along the full front line of the conflict, covering border areas, the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics, as well as the Russia-held Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. He attributed these gains to the bravery and heroism of Russian troops.
Reflecting on Russia’s recent recapture of Chasov Yar, once a key Ukrainian stronghold in the Donetsk Region, Putin emphasized that Moscow is reclaiming its rightful land, not occupying foreign soil.
He reiterated Russia’s openness to dialogue, stating, they are “always in demand and always important, especially if it is based on a desire for peace.”
Last month, Russia and Ukraine held their third round of direct talks in Istanbul, Türkiye. The roughly 40-minute meeting concluded with agreements on exchanging prisoners of war and the bodies of deceased soldiers and civilians. Additionally, Russia proposed forming three online working groups aimed at accelerating resolutions on political, military, and humanitarian matters.
