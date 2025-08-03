403
EU keeps losing to China
(MENAFN) What could have been a celebration of five decades of diplomatic ties between China and the EU instead highlighted Europe’s ongoing strategic uncertainty and its inability to effectively harness the benefits of engaging with Beijing. The recent China-EU summit in Beijing underscored the growing disconnect, at a time when global tensions and shifting alliances are reshaping international relations.
Once viewed as a powerful and mutually beneficial relationship, the EU-China partnership has deteriorated under the strain of global crises like the pandemic and the Ukraine war—both of which have deepened the EU’s reliance on the United States. Rather than seeking renewed cooperation, EU leaders brought with them familiar complaints: criticism of Chinese trade practices, concerns over security, and demands to distance from Russia. As expected, the talks ended without meaningful progress.
This downward trend traces back to a 2019 policy shift under European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who redefined China as not just a strategic partner, but also a “systemic rival.” This change in tone cast suspicion over economic ties and introduced an ideological filter into EU-China relations, supplanting the pragmatic approach that once defined them.
The fallout has been significant. Brussels has restricted Chinese investments, raised tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, and banned Chinese companies from large public contracts. Most recently, the EU sanctioned two Chinese banks over their alleged support for Russia—another sign that Europe is using economic measures to achieve political aims.
The EU frames these actions as part of a “de-risking” strategy—reducing dependency on China in sectors like tech, raw materials, and infrastructure. In practice, however, this aligns closely with the U.S. strategy of containing China, despite EU claims of strategic autonomy.
Although von der Leyen attempted to strike a friendlier tone in Beijing—expressing openness to Chinese investment—her earlier remarks at the G7 summit warning of a coming “China shock” and accusing Beijing of weaponizing trade weakened her credibility and underscored Europe’s conflicting signals.
