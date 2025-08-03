“Crocus Fitness Sea Breeze” International Padel Cup Kicks Off In Azerbaijan
Azernews reports that officials from the Federation addressed the opening ceremony, wishing success to the athletes and highlighting the rapid development of padel in Azerbaijan.
The first tournament will run until 3 August, with the second taking place from 5 to 7 August.
Athletes from Azerbaijan, as well as Italy, Moldova, Türkiye, Georgia, Latvia, Sudan, Ukraine, Israel, and Kazakhstan are participating in the international competition.
In total, 36 padel players are competing for medals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment