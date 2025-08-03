Trump Envoy Claims Gaza Peace Plan In Motion, But Hostage Crisis Deepens

MENAFN - AzerNews) US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East has told families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas that a coordinated plan with the Israeli government could lead to the effective conclusion of the Gaza war, according to gulftimes.

Steve Witkoff, currently visiting Israel amidst growing international criticism over the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, stated that resolving the war has become a top priority for Trump's administration. Despite earlier setbacks in diplomacy, Witkoff suggested that progress is being made.

In a recording of a recent meeting with hostage families, obtained by Reuters, Witkoff is heard saying:

He also remarked that Hamas was allegedly willing to disarm to bring the conflict to a close-an assertion Hamas strongly rejects. The group reiterated on Saturday that it would not abandon armed resistance unless a sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital is established.

Indirect talks between Hamas and Israel-which aimed to secure a 60-day ceasefire and facilitate the release of half the remaining hostages-broke down last week with no agreement.

Meanwhile, tensions heightened after Hamas released its second hostage video in two days, showing Israeli captive Evyatar David, visibly emaciated, digging what he describes as his own grave.

Witkoff, whose arrival comes as Israel faces mounting global condemnation over the worsening crisis in Gaza, met with Prime Minister Netanyahu on Thursday. A senior Israeli official later stated that Washington and Tel Aviv were converging on a broader strategy: not only to secure the release of all hostages but also to fully disarm Hamas and demilitarise Gaza-core Israeli demands for any resolution to the conflict.

On Friday, Witkoff toured a US-supported humanitarian aid operation in southern Gaza. The United Nations has partly held such efforts accountable for the deteriorating situation, noting that logistical restrictions have left the enclave in severe deprivation.

According to Gaza's health ministry, dozens have died from malnutrition in recent weeks after Israel halted all supplies to the area for nearly three months, between March and May. The ministry reported seven additional deaths, including that of a child, on Saturday.

UN agencies have warned that airdropped food is inadequate, stressing that far more aid must be delivered by land and that access to it must be eased urgently.