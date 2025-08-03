Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earthquake strikes New York City


2025-08-03 03:05:19
(MENAFN) A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0 shook northern New Jersey on Saturday night, with tremors reaching parts of New York City, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The quake struck at 10:18 p.m. local time and was centered in Hasbrouck Heights, about six miles below ground. Though classified as minor, the tremor was felt in areas including Manhattan and the Bronx.

New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) responded by stating it was actively monitoring the situation. In a post on X, the agency advised residents to stay alert for aftershocks, which can happen minutes to days later, though it said no immediate safety actions were needed. It also recommended checking for hazards in homes or buildings.

There were no reports of injuries or damage, and officials said assessments were ongoing in collaboration with emergency services.

While earthquakes of this size rarely cause structural damage, the USGS noted they can still be felt across large urban regions like New York. Residents were urged to inspect their surroundings for fallen objects or cracks.

This minor quake followed a far more powerful seismic event earlier in the week—an 8.8-magnitude earthquake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30. That quake led to tsunami warnings, coastal evacuations, and even reactivated long-dormant volcanoes in the region.

