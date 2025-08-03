Qatar To Host MEPRA Leadership Majlis In Sept

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Doha is set to be at the center of a defining moment for the region's communications sector this September, as the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) launches its inaugural Qatar Leadership Majlis.

Taking place on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at the W Hotel, Doha, the timely event was developed in collaboration with Gold Partner CARMA, and Supporting Partners Pin&Notch, BLJ Worldwide, Muse, and Action Global Communications to offer a space for strategic reflection, dialogue, and cross-industry insight under the theme“Outlook for PR in the Middle East.”

As the region's leading industry body, MEPRA supports communication professionals across the region by championing talent, promoting ethical standards, and providing training, research, and networking opportunities such as this event to elevate the role and appreciation of public relations in business and society.

For Qatar, this Majlis provides the perfect platform to bring its own unique voice to the regional conversation as it continues to grow as a hub for media, diplomacy, and innovation.

Home to some of the world's most respected PR firms, the event offers an opportunity to reflect on how communication professionals across the region can respond to new challenges with creativity, clarity, and collaboration.

Distinguished speakers due to take the stage include Dr.

Marc Owen Jones, Associate Professor of Media Analytics at Northwestern University in Qatar and a leading expert on disinformation in the digital age; Mazen Nahawi, MEPRA Fellow, Executive Board Member, and Founder & Group CEO of CARMA, a pioneer in data-led PR measurement; Isabella Williamson, Founder and CEO of Tyde AI, a regional leader in AI-powered media solutions; Kate Midttun, MEPRA Chairperson and Founder & CEO of Acorn Strategy, a strategic communications advisor championing industry development; and Kateryna Byelova, an internal communications and culture expert with extensive experience guiding organizational engagement in the Gulf.

Commenting on the event, MEPRA Chairperson, Founder & CEO, Acorn Strategy, Kate Midttun said:“We're at a tangible inflection point for our industry.

There's a real appetite across the region not just to keep up with international trends, but to take more of an active leadership role in global public relations.

The Qatar Majlis gives us all that chance to meet and discuss where we're heading, what's working, and how we can raise the bar together.

I'm excited to see Qatar host this important conversation, and it reflects the country's ever-growing role in the future of communications in the Middle East.”

At a time when company culture is just as important as external reputation, the Majlis will spotlight the Internal Communications and Culture Gulf Landscape 2025 study, an in-depth look at how organizations across the Gulf are shaping conversations from the inside out.

Drawing on responses from 132 regional entities, the study offers a window into current practices, common challenges, and emerging benchmarks that can help leaders better support and connect with their people.

The event will also feature the presentation of the coveted MEPRA Fellowship Award, the organization's highest honor, which celebrates individuals who have made remarkable, long-standing contributions to the profession.

With an impressive lineup of speakers and a timely agenda, the Majlis promises to be a valuable opportunity for networking, learning, and exchanging ideas.

Attendees will engage with leading voices from across the industry and gain insight into the trends that will define the next chapter of PR in the region.