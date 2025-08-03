'Two Rupee Doctor' Of Kerala's Kannur Passes Away

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 3 (IANS) Dr A.K. Ryru Gopal, affectionately known as the“Two Rupee Doctor” for his decades-long service to the poor and underprivileged, passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and selfless medical care that touched thousands of lives in Kannur, northern Kerala. He was 80.

For over 50 years, Dr Ryru Gopal served patients by charging only a nominal fee. It was for years, he charged Rs 2, which earned him the enduring nickname. Later, he charged between Rs 40 to Rs 50, whereas for a single consultation, other doctors would charge several hundred rupees.

At a time when healthcare has largely become commercialised, he remained a symbol of generosity and ethics in medicine. His journey into voluntary service began after he witnessed the dire condition of a patient during a house visit.

From then on, he committed himself to offering medical care that was both accessible and affordable, especially for daily wage earners, students, and the poor.

Understanding the time constraints of workers, he began seeing patients as early as 3 a.m., and at times attended to over 300 people a day.

Dr Gopal's daily routine was marked by simplicity and discipline. He woke up at 2.15 a.m., first attending to his cows, cleaning the shed, and collecting milk. After prayer and milk distribution, he would begin consultations from his home near the Thaan Manikkakavu temple by 6.30 a.m.

The patient queue would often stretch into the hundreds.

His wife, Dr Shakuntala, and an assistant supported him in managing the crowd and dispensing medicines.

As his health began to decline, the number of patients reduced, but his commitment never wavered. He remained guided by the principle his father, Dr A. Gopalan Nambiar -- also a respected doctor in Kannur -- instilled in him:“If it's about making money, do some other job.” That belief defined his career.

Rejecting all corporate incentives and refusing to entertain pharmaceutical representatives, Dr Gopal only prescribed low-cost, effective medicines.

Along with his brothers -- Dr Venugopal and Dr Rajagopal -- he continued the family's tradition of medical service without profit.

Kannur bids farewell to not just a doctor, but a legend who proved that healing is a service, not a business.