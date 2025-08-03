Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
VP Vance ‘obsessed’ with UFOs


2025-08-03 02:59:33
(MENAFN) U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has admitted to being deeply fascinated by unidentified flying objects (UFOs), revealing on the Ruthless Podcast that he is “obsessed” with the subject and intends to explore it more seriously.

During the podcast aired Friday, Vance expressed curiosity about unexplained aerial sightings and government-released footage, saying, “I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it yet, but we’re only six months in; we’ve been very busy.” He added that he plans to dedicate part of the upcoming August Congressional recess to digging into last year’s UFO incidents.

Though he didn’t specify details, Vance was likely referring to a series of mysterious drone sightings over New Jersey in late 2024. These drones, some reportedly the size of a sedan, were spotted near military sites including the Picatinny Arsenal. The surge in sightings led to investigations by the Pentagon, Homeland Security, FAA, and FBI.

Despite receiving over 5,000 reports, the FBI stated in December that fewer than 100 of those tips warranted further investigation. In January, the Trump administration concluded that most of the drone activity was authorized and legal. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that FAA-approved research and hobbyist activity accounted for the bulk of sightings, though some were unauthorized.

