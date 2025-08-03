403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
VP Vance ‘obsessed’ with UFOs
(MENAFN) U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has admitted to being deeply fascinated by unidentified flying objects (UFOs), revealing on the Ruthless Podcast that he is “obsessed” with the subject and intends to explore it more seriously.
During the podcast aired Friday, Vance expressed curiosity about unexplained aerial sightings and government-released footage, saying, “I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it yet, but we’re only six months in; we’ve been very busy.” He added that he plans to dedicate part of the upcoming August Congressional recess to digging into last year’s UFO incidents.
Though he didn’t specify details, Vance was likely referring to a series of mysterious drone sightings over New Jersey in late 2024. These drones, some reportedly the size of a sedan, were spotted near military sites including the Picatinny Arsenal. The surge in sightings led to investigations by the Pentagon, Homeland Security, FAA, and FBI.
Despite receiving over 5,000 reports, the FBI stated in December that fewer than 100 of those tips warranted further investigation. In January, the Trump administration concluded that most of the drone activity was authorized and legal. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that FAA-approved research and hobbyist activity accounted for the bulk of sightings, though some were unauthorized.
During the podcast aired Friday, Vance expressed curiosity about unexplained aerial sightings and government-released footage, saying, “I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it yet, but we’re only six months in; we’ve been very busy.” He added that he plans to dedicate part of the upcoming August Congressional recess to digging into last year’s UFO incidents.
Though he didn’t specify details, Vance was likely referring to a series of mysterious drone sightings over New Jersey in late 2024. These drones, some reportedly the size of a sedan, were spotted near military sites including the Picatinny Arsenal. The surge in sightings led to investigations by the Pentagon, Homeland Security, FAA, and FBI.
Despite receiving over 5,000 reports, the FBI stated in December that fewer than 100 of those tips warranted further investigation. In January, the Trump administration concluded that most of the drone activity was authorized and legal. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that FAA-approved research and hobbyist activity accounted for the bulk of sightings, though some were unauthorized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment