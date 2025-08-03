403
Sweden Urges Ukraine to Fully Permit Gay Marriage
(MENAFN) Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has emphasized that Ukraine must provide full legal safeguards to the LGBTQ community, including permitting same-sex marriage, as a vital component of its path toward joining the European Union.
Kristersson’s remarks underline the necessity for Kyiv to align its laws with broader EU principles.
Ukraine received candidate status for EU membership in 2022, following the intensification of the conflict with Russia.
While the European Commission has suggested 2030 as a potential target for Ukraine’s entry, the approval of all existing member nations is essential before any expansion can proceed.
“There’s a living expression of the libertarian values that Ukraine is fighting for,” Kristersson stated in a post on Friday. This comment followed his meeting in Stockholm with LGBTQ veterans from Ukraine and the Swedish human rights organization RFSL.
He pointed out that same-sex partners in Ukraine “cannot enter into marriage or a registered partnership” and added that Sweden would “closely monitor” this issue throughout Ukraine’s EU accession journey.
Kristersson’s message arrives amid increasing pressure from Brussels for Ukraine to comply with EU norms, including legal protections for LGBTQ individuals.
Nonetheless, detractors argue that neither country has yet achieved full equality.
In Sweden, for instance, access to medical services for transgender individuals remains constrained, and campaigners believe additional reforms are needed for proper legal gender acknowledgment.
In a notable development in July, a Ukrainian court reportedly acknowledged a same-sex couple as a legal family for the first time.
The couple, two men who had married in the United States, were granted permission to reside overseas after a court in Kiev concluded that they met the legal definition of a family, even though they had no official or biological ties under Ukrainian law.
