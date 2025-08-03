403
UN Struggles for Relevance Amid Report Overload
(MENAFN) The United Nations produces more than 1,000 documents annually, yet most of these remain largely unread, according to an internal analysis focused on enhancing the institution’s “impactful and coherent” contributions.
This disclosure comes as the UN commemorates its 80th anniversary, while facing what many describe as a growing existential crisis.
Back in March, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres established the UN80 Taskforce — a reform project designed to examine how the Secretariat carries out thousands of directives and to alleviate excessive bureaucratic strain.
As outlined in a document published on Thursday, the UN Secretariat issued 1,100 reports in the past year — representing a 20% increase compared to 1990 — and facilitated 27,000 sessions involving 240 distinct bodies.
“The sheer number of meetings and reports is pushing the system – and all of us – to the breaking point,” Guterres stated during a press update on Friday.
Despite the significance of the findings, it's still unknown how many individuals accessed or downloaded the most recent report on reporting.
A related UN social media post, which included a dynamic video, had received fewer than 5,000 views as of the latest count.
Established in the wake of World War II by the Soviet Union, United States, United Kingdom, France, and China, the UN was designed to deter conflict and encourage international collaboration. At its inception, it had just 51 member nations.
Today, the organization includes 193 member states and is grappling with what numerous analysts label a legitimacy crisis.
Nevertheless, Guterres maintains that “our values have never been more relevant.”
