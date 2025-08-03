Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Blasts U.S. Tariffs, Says “Protectionism Hurts All Parties”

2025-08-03 02:40:39
(MENAFN) China issued a strong rebuke to growing trade protectionism on Friday, just hours after the United States moved forward with sweeping unilateral tariffs on a broad list of countries.

“Tariff, trade wars have no winners and protectionism hurts all parties,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said during a press briefing in Beijing.

Beijing’s remarks followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order late Thursday that revises tariff structures for multiple nations. The order, timed just ahead of Trump’s self-imposed August 1 trade deal deadline, targets what the administration described as imbalanced trade relationships.

The White House stated that the changes aim to adjust “the reciprocal tariff rates for certain countries to further address our exploding, annual U.S. goods trade deficits.”

Meanwhile, China secured an additional extension in its ongoing tariff truce with the United States, following two days of negotiations held in Sweden. The continuation of talks suggests room remains for further diplomatic maneuvering.

The newly revised tariff rates are scheduled to take effect on August 7, effectively offering negotiators a few more days to finalize trade agreements before higher duties are enforced.

Back on April 2, Trump had unveiled a broad tariff plan targeting countries globally, establishing a 10% baseline rate as negotiations unfolded. The administration warned that any country failing to reach a deal by August 1 would be subject to increased import tariffs.

