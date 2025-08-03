403
Matrimony.com Teams Up with Truecaller to Ensure Safer, Smarter Matchmaking
(MENAFN- Cha-Chi) July 31, 2025 | Bengaluru: Matrimony.com, India’s most pioneering matchmaking platforms and the parent company of Brand Bharat Matrimony, has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller, the leading global communications platform. This collaboration is set to elevate digital safety and deliver a seamless, secure, and contextual engagement experience using Truecaller’s Customer Experience Solutions.
In the digital age, secure and seamless communication is essential for successful online matchmaking. With Truecaller for Business Solutions, Bharat Matrimony prioritizes user safety and convenience from the initial sign-up through to match notifications and updates, enhancing the user experience.
This integration ensures that all calls from Bharat Matrimony are equipped with verified brand identifiers such as their official logo, green verification badge, and a verified tick. These elements help users instantly recognize legitimate calls. Features like Call Reason further enhance transparency by informing users why they are being contacted, be it for new profile matches or important updates.
To create a more engaging communication experience, Bharat Matrimony has adopted Truecaller’s Video Caller ID, transforming routine calls into visually rich interactions. The Call Me Back feature also allows users to schedule return calls at their convenience. Most notably, the 1-Tap, OTP-less verification streamlines the login process, making it quicker and more secure, particularly during critical interactions.
Commenting on the partnership, Saichithra Swaminathan, Chief Product Officer, Matrimony.com, said, “At Matrimony, we’re focused on making the user journey simple and secure right from the start. Our integration with Truecaller helps streamline the verification process during registration. This reduces friction, making it easier for users to get started quickly. Faster verification means faster onboarding, with less manual input needed. It improves the overall sign-up experience with added ease and clarity. We’re always looking for ways to build trust and deliver more convenience to our users.”
Speaking about the collaboration, Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM & Developer Products at Truecaller, said, “At Truecaller, our mission is to empower businesses with trusted communication infrastructure that enhances user confidence and drives meaningful engagement. Nowhere is this more critical than on a platform like Bharat Matrimony, where real-life relationships begin with a single interaction. Our partnership ensures that every touchpoint is anchored in safety, credibility, and contextual clarity. This collaboration underscores our shared vision with Bharat Matrimony to create secure, respectful, and authentic digital experiences at scale for millions of users navigating their most personal journeys online”
Bharat Matrimony, continues to redefine digital matchmaking by putting safety, trust, and user-first communication at the forefront. Through its partnership with Truecaller, the brand is setting new benchmarks for verified, seamless interactions in the matchmaking space.
Truecaller’s Customer Experience Solution is used by more than 2500 businesses globally. It delivers enhanced communication capabilities that promote brand recognition, improve engagement, and safeguard customers from scams and fraud.
