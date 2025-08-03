Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The ultimate summer treat has landed – and it could be your ticket to a staycation in Ras Al Khaimah!


2025-08-03 02:37:12
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, 1 August 2025: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and House of Pops have teamed up to introduce the ultimate summer drop, the ‘RAK Summer Sunset’ – a limited-edition, all-natural popsicle that brings the essence of summer in Ras Al Khaimah straight to your hands. The flavour? A juicy blend of sun-ripened mango and sweet strawberry that tastes just like golden hour on a stick.
What’s more? Those who savour this delicious treat can be heading straight to Ras Al Khaimah for a cool staycation! Available from August 1 to 31, every RAK Summer Sunset pop comes with the chance to win luxury hotel stays, resort day passes, and other exciting prizes up for grabs.
Pop Para Pop! Here’s how it works:
1. Grab a RAK Summer Sunset pop at any of House of Pops stores or kiosks (find your nearest location at houseofpops.ae/store-location), or via Deliveroo.
2. Scan the QR code on the wrapper to find to see if you’ve won, instantly.
3. Keep the stick – you’ll need it to claim your prize.
Rooted in shared values of wellness, sustainability and conscious living, the partnership brings together two brands with a natural synergy. This collaboration is part of Ras Al Khaimah’s ‘RAK Summer Unscripted’ campaign – which invites residents to embrace the season and enjoy moments as they come – relaxed, spontaneous and joyfully real.
Summer in Ras Al Khaimah is made for slowing down, switching off and soaking it all in. Think scenic road trips, beach days that stretch into sunsets, and adventures that come together on a whim. This is your invitation to live in the moment – popsicle in hand.

