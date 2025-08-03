403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tata Motors registered total sales of 69,131 units in July 2025
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Mumbai, August 1, 2025: Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2025 stood at 69,131 units, compared to 71,996 units during July 2024.
• Domestic Sales Performance:
Category July 2025 July 2024 % change
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales 65,953 70,161 -6%
• Commercial Vehicles:
Category July 2025 July 2024 Growth
(Y-o-Y)
HCV Trucks 6,735 6,493 4%
ILMCV Trucks 5,068 4,341 17%
Passenger Carriers 4,749 4,424 7%
SCV cargo and pickup 9,880 10,178 -3%
CV Domestic 26,432 25,436 4%
CV IB 2,524 1,606 57%
Total CV 28,956 27,042 7%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,387 units, compared to 11,174 units in July 2024.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,669 units compared to 11,886 units in July 2024.
• Passenger Vehicles:
Category July 2025 July 2024 Growth
(Y-o-Y)
Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 39,521 44,725 -12%
PV IB 654 229 186%
Total PV (includes EV) 40,175 44,954 -11%
EV (IB + Domestic)* 7,124 5,027 42%
*Recorded highest-ever monthly EV sales, a significant milestone in the zero-emission journey
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
• Domestic Sales Performance:
Category July 2025 July 2024 % change
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales 65,953 70,161 -6%
• Commercial Vehicles:
Category July 2025 July 2024 Growth
(Y-o-Y)
HCV Trucks 6,735 6,493 4%
ILMCV Trucks 5,068 4,341 17%
Passenger Carriers 4,749 4,424 7%
SCV cargo and pickup 9,880 10,178 -3%
CV Domestic 26,432 25,436 4%
CV IB 2,524 1,606 57%
Total CV 28,956 27,042 7%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,387 units, compared to 11,174 units in July 2024.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,669 units compared to 11,886 units in July 2024.
• Passenger Vehicles:
Category July 2025 July 2024 Growth
(Y-o-Y)
Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 39,521 44,725 -12%
PV IB 654 229 186%
Total PV (includes EV) 40,175 44,954 -11%
EV (IB + Domestic)* 7,124 5,027 42%
*Recorded highest-ever monthly EV sales, a significant milestone in the zero-emission journey
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment