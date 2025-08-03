Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tata Motors registered total sales of 69,131 units in July 2025


2025-08-03 02:36:59
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Mumbai, August 1, 2025: Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2025 stood at 69,131 units, compared to 71,996 units during July 2024.

• Domestic Sales Performance:

Category July 2025 July 2024 % change
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales 65,953 70,161 -6%

• Commercial Vehicles:

Category July 2025 July 2024 Growth
(Y-o-Y)
HCV Trucks 6,735 6,493 4%
ILMCV Trucks 5,068 4,341 17%
Passenger Carriers 4,749 4,424 7%
SCV cargo and pickup 9,880 10,178 -3%
CV Domestic 26,432 25,436 4%
CV IB 2,524 1,606 57%
Total CV 28,956 27,042 7%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,387 units, compared to 11,174 units in July 2024.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,669 units compared to 11,886 units in July 2024.

• Passenger Vehicles:

Category July 2025 July 2024 Growth
(Y-o-Y)
Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 39,521 44,725 -12%
PV IB 654 229 186%
Total PV (includes EV) 40,175 44,954 -11%
EV (IB + Domestic)* 7,124 5,027 42%

*Recorded highest-ever monthly EV sales, a significant milestone in the zero-emission journey
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.


