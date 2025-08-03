403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Independent Research Firm Names Nutanix a Leader in Multicloud Container Platforms Evaluation
(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE, 1st August, 2025 – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Multicloud Container Platforms, Q3 2025. Nutanix makes its debut in the report following the launch of the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) solution at Nutanix’s .NEXT conference last year.
Nutanix’s NKP launch followed its acquisition of D2iQ, Inc.’s Kubernetes Platform, which enabled Nutanix to offer customers a comprehensive solution for managing cloud native applications across multiple environments. Nutanix’s continued focus on containers innovation also led it to announce, earlier this year, its Cloud Native AOS solution which extends Nutanix enterprise storage and advanced data services to hyperscaler Kubernetes® services and cloud native bare-metal environments - without requiring a hypervisor. The Cloud Native AOS solution is now available worldwide.
The Forrester report states: “Nutanix revitalized its Kubernetes efforts by empowering D2iQ’s leadership and funding integrations, resulting in a unified enterprise platform spanning data center, cloud, and edge. VMware users can shift virtual machines (VMs) to Nutanix AHV and modernize with containers via Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) (formerly D2iQ), which powers Nutanix Data Services for Kubernetes and ties into its AI stack, boosting the vendor’s role in private/data center AI. Its supporting services and partner ecosystem are notably mature, and its roadmap is a detailed account of how cloud-native tech from D2iQ dovetails with the wider Nutanix approach.”
Lee Caswell, SVP of Product and Solutions Marketing at Nutanix, said: “Nutanix has debuted as a leader for one of our newest product offerings designed to support cloud native application environments and multicloud container management. Customers can achieve success for their cloud native initiatives by using Nutanix’s open, multicloud approach to modular enterprise Kubernetes platforms designed with developer choice in mind. With NKP, companies can run their modern containerized applications anywhere and have them managed in a unified way.”
NKP customers can innovate faster using a complete, CNCF-compliant cloud native stack that gives platform engineering teams a consistent operating model for securely managing Kubernetes clusters across on-premises, hybrid, and multicloud environments. NKP reduces operational complexity, simplifies monitoring and enables container management at scale.
Nutanix has NKP customers worldwide, including the one shown in this video.
Nutanix’s NKP launch followed its acquisition of D2iQ, Inc.’s Kubernetes Platform, which enabled Nutanix to offer customers a comprehensive solution for managing cloud native applications across multiple environments. Nutanix’s continued focus on containers innovation also led it to announce, earlier this year, its Cloud Native AOS solution which extends Nutanix enterprise storage and advanced data services to hyperscaler Kubernetes® services and cloud native bare-metal environments - without requiring a hypervisor. The Cloud Native AOS solution is now available worldwide.
The Forrester report states: “Nutanix revitalized its Kubernetes efforts by empowering D2iQ’s leadership and funding integrations, resulting in a unified enterprise platform spanning data center, cloud, and edge. VMware users can shift virtual machines (VMs) to Nutanix AHV and modernize with containers via Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) (formerly D2iQ), which powers Nutanix Data Services for Kubernetes and ties into its AI stack, boosting the vendor’s role in private/data center AI. Its supporting services and partner ecosystem are notably mature, and its roadmap is a detailed account of how cloud-native tech from D2iQ dovetails with the wider Nutanix approach.”
Lee Caswell, SVP of Product and Solutions Marketing at Nutanix, said: “Nutanix has debuted as a leader for one of our newest product offerings designed to support cloud native application environments and multicloud container management. Customers can achieve success for their cloud native initiatives by using Nutanix’s open, multicloud approach to modular enterprise Kubernetes platforms designed with developer choice in mind. With NKP, companies can run their modern containerized applications anywhere and have them managed in a unified way.”
NKP customers can innovate faster using a complete, CNCF-compliant cloud native stack that gives platform engineering teams a consistent operating model for securely managing Kubernetes clusters across on-premises, hybrid, and multicloud environments. NKP reduces operational complexity, simplifies monitoring and enables container management at scale.
Nutanix has NKP customers worldwide, including the one shown in this video.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment