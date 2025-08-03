Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Today market analysis on behalf of Milad Azar Market Analyst at XTB MENA


2025-08-03 02:36:02
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Crude oil futures could remain under pressure, as rising inventories and renewed trade tensions weigh on market sentiment. A surprise 7.7-million-barrel build in U.S. crude stocks last week, the largest in six months, has raised fresh concerns. Furthermore, OPEC+ is set to increase production by 548,000 barrels per day in September, which could potentially weigh on prices. Trade developments are further clouding the outlook. U.S. President Trump’s decision to impose tariffs of 10% to 41% on imports from key trading partners has amplified fears of slower global growth and weaker fuel demand.
However, his threat of 100% secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian crude, particularly China and India, has raised the spectre of disrupted trade flows. Whilst such measures could curtail up to 2.75 million barrels per day of Russian oil exports, the broader economic implications of rising protectionism may outweigh any supportive price effect. At the same time, the market could remain exposed to any surprise in economic data as traders monitor the developments in the US and China.

MENAFN03082025006667014463ID1109877691

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search