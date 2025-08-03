403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chilean Peso Rises on Weak US Data Despite Copper Headwinds
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) The Chilean peso strengthened against the US dollar for a second consecutive day, driven primarily by weak economic data from the United States. The US Labor Department's latest Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) report revealed that employers added only 73,000 jobs in July, significantly below expectations. Furthermore, downward revisions indicated that hiring in the preceding months was weaker than initially reported.
The data points to increasing fragility in the US labor market, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates sooner and faster. Changing rate cut expectations weighed on the US dollar, consequently benefiting the Chilean peso.
On the domestic front, recent data presented a more mixed picture for Chile. The IMACEC economic activity index came in at 3.2%, slightly below May's figure and missing market expectations of 3.9% which was impacted by lower mining production. This economic softness supports the Central Bank of Chile's decision this week to implement its first interest rate cut of 2025. The central bank also maintained its guidance for further reductions as economic pressures persist.
Some relief for Chilean exporters came as President Trump clarified that newly imposed copper tariffs would apply only to semi-finished products, excluding refined copper. Nevertheless, the potential for trade disruptions remains a significant risk that could weigh on the peso going forward.”
The data points to increasing fragility in the US labor market, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates sooner and faster. Changing rate cut expectations weighed on the US dollar, consequently benefiting the Chilean peso.
On the domestic front, recent data presented a more mixed picture for Chile. The IMACEC economic activity index came in at 3.2%, slightly below May's figure and missing market expectations of 3.9% which was impacted by lower mining production. This economic softness supports the Central Bank of Chile's decision this week to implement its first interest rate cut of 2025. The central bank also maintained its guidance for further reductions as economic pressures persist.
Some relief for Chilean exporters came as President Trump clarified that newly imposed copper tariffs would apply only to semi-finished products, excluding refined copper. Nevertheless, the potential for trade disruptions remains a significant risk that could weigh on the peso going forward.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment