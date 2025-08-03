Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexican Peso Volatile After Weak US Jobs Data:


2025-08-03 02:36:01
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) The Mexican peso recorded strong volatility against the US dollar on Friday, influenced by new economic data. The primary driver was a surprisingly weak US jobs report, which affected sentiment. Job growth in the US slowed much more than expected in July, and data from the prior month was revised sharply lower, suggesting the labor market may be showing signs of stalling, and challenging the previous view of a resilient US labor market that could withstand tariff threats and restrictive interest rates.
At the same time, the peso found some support as US President Donald Trump granted Mexico a 90-day reprieve from a planned tariff increase. Meanwhile, in Mexico, business confidence came in slightly better than expected. However, it marked the fifth consecutive month the index has remained below the 50-point threshold, signaling continued pessimism.
Looking ahead, market attention will turn to the Bank of Mexico's (Banxico) meeting on August 7. The central bank is expected to cut interest rates, which could weaken the peso.”


