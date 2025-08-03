403
NVIDIA DLSS 4 coming to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Dead Take and Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, plus a New Game Ready Driver
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation multiplies performance in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Dead Take, and Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, while 7 Days to Die now features support for DLSS Super Resolution.
Also, a new GeForce Game Ready Driver is being released, which optimizes the experience in Mafia: The Old Country, as well as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. It also adds support for 62 G-SYNC Compatible displays that deliver a baseline Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) experience that makes gaming smoother and more enjoyable.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the year’s highest-rated games, and quickly sold several million copies. At launch, it featured support for DLSS Super Resolution and DLAA. With a new update, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 also includes support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Frame Generation and NVIDIA Reflex, enabling GeForce RTX 50 Series and GeForce RTX 40 Series gamers to further accelerate frame rates and all GeForce RTX gamers to make the game more responsive.
Brave a luxurious and haunting mansion in Dead Take, a first-person psychological horror crafted by BAFTA-winning developer Surgent Studios, published by Pocketpair Publishing, and featuring the talents of renowned game actor Ben Starr. When Dead Take launches, NVIDIA GeForce RTX gamers can activate DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Frame Generation, and DLSS Super Resolution to accelerate and enhance their experience.
Marvelous Inc. and XSEED Games' Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma takes players to the previously unseen lands of Azuma as an Earth Dancer, where they’ll embark on an epic adventure filled with thrilling combat, vast lands, a diverse cast, and four seasonal-themed villages and farms to rebuild with help from the locals. GeForce RTX gamers jumping into Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma can enable DLSS Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution, accelerating frame rates. Through the NVIDIA app, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series owners can activate DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation for faster performance.
EA SPORTS invites players to take the lead as a new chapter of Formula 1 begins with EA SPORTS F1 25, an official game of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship. Players will experience the emotional highs and lows in the latest instalment of the fan-favorite story mode, Braking Point, with Konnersport now battling for championships, as a dramatic event throws the team into chaos.
Set in a brutally unforgiving post-apocalyptic world overrun by the undead, 7 Days to Die is an open-world game uniquely combining first-person shooter, survival horror, tower defense, and role-playing games, purchased by over 20 million gamers. A recent major update upgraded the popular game with NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution and DLAA, giving GeForce RTX players the choice to either maximize performance or increase image quality. To enable DLAA, set “Upscaler Mode” to “DLSS,” and under “Upscaler Preset” select “Native AA.”
Also, after a final Game Ready Driver release in October 2025, GeForce GPUs based on Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta architectures will transition to receiving quarterly security updates for the next three years (through October 2028). Lifetime support for these GPUs reaches up to 11 years, well beyond the industry norms. Windows 10 Game Ready Driver support will be extended for all GeForce RTX GPUs until October 2026, a year beyond the operating system’s end-of-life, to ensure users continue to receive the latest day 0 optimizations for new games and apps.
