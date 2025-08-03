403
With 40% Gen Z Talent, Myntra and JLL Redefine the Multigenerational Workplace
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, 1st August 2025 —⦣8220; “Gen Zs are fearless, and they want to co-cr”ate,” said Govindraj MK, CHRO of Myntra, capturing the ethos of a generati’n that’s reshaping workplace culture across industries.
At the People Matters TechHR India 2025, CHROs from Myntra and JLL revealed’how they’re evolving people strategies to meet the expectations of Gen Z and a multigenerational workforce. Their approaches offer real-world examples of how progressive organizations are balancing structure with personalization, hierarchy with inclusivity.
Myntra’s Focus: Personalization and Digital-First Experience
With 40% of its workforce comprising Gen Z employees, Myntra has taken a clear stance on the need for hyper-personalized employe“ experiences. “This generation comes with wisdom and pressure ”n equal measure,⦣8220; Govindraj said. “Their choices and exposure have made them both resilient and emotionally attuned. That demands a different kind of org”nizational response.”
They have recognized this need by providing personalized benefits through a part of their app called FWD, which caters “pe’ifically to Gen Z. “It’s all ‘bou’ celebrating a unique ⦣8217;you’. Standa”disation doesn’t work anymore,” he added.
JLL: Designing for Inclusion in a Multigenerational Workplace
At JLL India, Meenakshi Cornelius, CHRO, is managing a unique demographic challenge, balancing five generations under one roof. “In organizations like ours, where you have a multigenerational workforce, how do we really balance”,” she sa“d. ⦣8217;That’s where the tension, and opportunit”, lies.”
The real transformation is happening at the intersection of physical space and mindset. Leveraging its own real estate expertise, JLL has revamped office designs to cater to new expectations around flexibility, wellness, and colla“oration. “Footfalls have significantly increased in our newly designed workspaces”post-COVID,” Meenakshi shared.
The company has also launched reverse mentoring, intergenerational engagement programs, and forums that invite Gen Z employees to co-create policies, not just“follow them. “They are people who would love to be the decision makers along with what the organi”ation is doing,” she added.
A Growing Challenge: Talent Excellence in the Gen Z Era
These shifts are part of a larger HR transformation playing out across Indian enterpr ses. According to People Matters’ SHRPA 2025 report, 42% of HR leaders say maintaining productivity and managing a multigenerational workforce are now their top challenges.
Govindraj and Meenakshi both agree: i’’s not just about understanding Gen Z,’it’s about adapting fast enough to stay relev“nt’ “We’re not just designing f”r Gen Z,” Govin“ra’ said. “We’re evolving how we listen, lead, and learn across a”l generations.”
