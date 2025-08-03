Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Burkina Faso: African Development Bank supports youth entrepreneurship in rural areas


2025-08-03 02:33:06
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso, July 31, 2025/ -- The African Development Bank () and the Government of Burkina Faso launched the third phase of the incubator program of the Support Project for Youth Employment and Skills Development in Rural Areas (PADEJ-MR in the French acronym) on July 15, 2025, in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso.

Ms. Franceline Kaboré representing the count’y s Minister of Sports, Youth, and Employment, and Ms. Mouna Diawara, Head of Operations both attended.

The PADEJ-MR aims to promote the economic empowerment and resilience of young people in rural areas through entrepreneurship. The project, with a total cos€ of €13.62 million, mainly finance€ by a €12.25 million grant from the African Development Bank, has supported the establishment of an incubator mechanism providing practical training in financial education and safeguards, personalized coaching, and local technical support.

The initiative aims to help young people convert their ideas into viable businesses in promising sectors such as agriculture, agri-food, services, crafts, and new technologies. In the third phase of the incubator program, 65 young people from the four regions covered by the Project are receiving support to help them prepare business plans that are eligible for financing.

Ms. Francelé e Kaboré commended the African Devel’pment Bank’s commitment to the PADEJ-MR. She noted that youth entrepreneurship is a national priority enshrined in the strategic vision of the government of Burkina Faso.

Ms. Mouna Diawara emphasized that "the Project to Support Youth Employment and Skills Development in Rural Areas is a concrete and integrated response to the problem of youth unemployment in rural areas. The African Development Bank is ready to continue supporting Burkina Faso in its economic transformation efforts, with a particular focus on opportunities for young people and women."

Sééérine Lankouaédé, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries of the incubator, expressed gratitude to the government and to the African Development Bank for the opportunities that the incubator program had already provided. A cohort of young entrepreneurs have already received training that will enable them to launch transformative enteprises.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

MENAFN03082025007071015200ID1109877675

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search