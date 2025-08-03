403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Burkina Faso: African Development Bank supports youth entrepreneurship in rural areas
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso, July 31, 2025/ -- The African Development Bank () and the Government of Burkina Faso launched the third phase of the incubator program of the Support Project for Youth Employment and Skills Development in Rural Areas (PADEJ-MR in the French acronym) on July 15, 2025, in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso.
Ms. Franceline Kaboré representing the count’y s Minister of Sports, Youth, and Employment, and Ms. Mouna Diawara, Head of Operations both attended.
The PADEJ-MR aims to promote the economic empowerment and resilience of young people in rural areas through entrepreneurship. The project, with a total cos€ of €13.62 million, mainly finance€ by a €12.25 million grant from the African Development Bank, has supported the establishment of an incubator mechanism providing practical training in financial education and safeguards, personalized coaching, and local technical support.
The initiative aims to help young people convert their ideas into viable businesses in promising sectors such as agriculture, agri-food, services, crafts, and new technologies. In the third phase of the incubator program, 65 young people from the four regions covered by the Project are receiving support to help them prepare business plans that are eligible for financing.
Ms. Francelé e Kaboré commended the African Devel’pment Bank’s commitment to the PADEJ-MR. She noted that youth entrepreneurship is a national priority enshrined in the strategic vision of the government of Burkina Faso.
Ms. Mouna Diawara emphasized that "the Project to Support Youth Employment and Skills Development in Rural Areas is a concrete and integrated response to the problem of youth unemployment in rural areas. The African Development Bank is ready to continue supporting Burkina Faso in its economic transformation efforts, with a particular focus on opportunities for young people and women."
Sééérine Lankouaédé, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries of the incubator, expressed gratitude to the government and to the African Development Bank for the opportunities that the incubator program had already provided. A cohort of young entrepreneurs have already received training that will enable them to launch transformative enteprises.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).
Ms. Franceline Kaboré representing the count’y s Minister of Sports, Youth, and Employment, and Ms. Mouna Diawara, Head of Operations both attended.
The PADEJ-MR aims to promote the economic empowerment and resilience of young people in rural areas through entrepreneurship. The project, with a total cos€ of €13.62 million, mainly finance€ by a €12.25 million grant from the African Development Bank, has supported the establishment of an incubator mechanism providing practical training in financial education and safeguards, personalized coaching, and local technical support.
The initiative aims to help young people convert their ideas into viable businesses in promising sectors such as agriculture, agri-food, services, crafts, and new technologies. In the third phase of the incubator program, 65 young people from the four regions covered by the Project are receiving support to help them prepare business plans that are eligible for financing.
Ms. Francelé e Kaboré commended the African Devel’pment Bank’s commitment to the PADEJ-MR. She noted that youth entrepreneurship is a national priority enshrined in the strategic vision of the government of Burkina Faso.
Ms. Mouna Diawara emphasized that "the Project to Support Youth Employment and Skills Development in Rural Areas is a concrete and integrated response to the problem of youth unemployment in rural areas. The African Development Bank is ready to continue supporting Burkina Faso in its economic transformation efforts, with a particular focus on opportunities for young people and women."
Sééérine Lankouaédé, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries of the incubator, expressed gratitude to the government and to the African Development Bank for the opportunities that the incubator program had already provided. A cohort of young entrepreneurs have already received training that will enable them to launch transformative enteprises.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment