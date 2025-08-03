403
Golar LNG Strengthens Africa Commitment as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Federico Petersen Joins African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 Speaker Lineup
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, July 31, 2025/ -- Federico Petersen, Chief Commercial Officer of marine LNG infrastructure operator Golar LNG, has confirmed his participation as a speaker at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. His participation follows a series of landmark achievements across the continent, positioning Golar LNG at the forefront of Africa’s natural gas revolution.
In July 2025, the company announced that its Gi i floating LNG (FLNG) unit has reached commercial operations date under a 20-year lease-and-operate agreement for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project offshore Senegal and Mauritania. Backed by an estimated 15 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas, he Gimi facility will produce 2.4 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG, ramping up to its nameplate capacity of 2.7 mtpa.
AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. V sit for more information about this exciting event.
In Nigeria, Golar LNG signed a project development agreement in June 2024 with global energy company the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation for the deployment of a new FLNG facility offshore the Niger Delta. With a planned processing capacity of 400-500 million standard cubic feet per day, the facility will produce LNG, LPG and condensate, with first gas targeted for 2027.
The project falls under N’geria’s “roader “Dec”de of Gas” initiative, which aims to monetize’the country’s 209 tcf of gas reserves and accelerate energy access and industrial growth. Supported by reforms such as the Petroleum Industry Act and the Nigerian Gas Flaring Commercialization Program, the project is a critical step toward establishing Nigeria as a global gas hub.
In Cameroon, Golar LNG operates the FLNG facility offshore Kribi, which made histo’y as the world’s first LNG conversion and the project that introduced Came’oon as the world’s 20th LNG-exporting nation in 2018. In October 2023, the vessel offloaded its 100th LNG cargo to the Energy Integrity, underscoring nearly six years of reliable operations.
With a nameplate capacity of 2.4 mtpa and a strong track record of commercial uptime, Hilli Episeyo continues to serve as a benchmark for small- and mid-scale FLNG deployment. Golar LNG holds a 50% interest in Trains 1 and 2, with the facility enabling the monetization of associated gas while contributing to regional energy diversification and security.
“Golar L’G’s proven ability to deliver bankable, scalable FLNG infrastructure in frontier markets has redefined ’hat’s possible for gas monetization in Africa. With operations in Senegal, Mauritania, Nigeria and Cameroon, the company is a true partner to ’frica’s energy”future,” átates Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.
Federico’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies highlights Golar L’G’s commitment to advancing FLNG development and natural gas monetization across Africa. In line with the com’any’s growing presence in ’frica’s energy landscape, Golar LNG will participate as a Gold Partner at t’is year’s edition of the conference and exhibition, which serves as a strategic platform to showcase innovative FLNG solutions and a long-term commitment to the’continent’s energy development.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African En rgy Chamber.
