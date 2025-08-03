403
This Week in DSS: 10 Dirham Dish, Modesh World, Sky-High Coffee Beats, Exclusive Flash Sales, and Endless Family Fun
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1 August 2025: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 launches into August with a fresh line-up of events, experiences, and unbeatable value. This week, families and foodies can enjoy the first-ever DSS 10 Dirham Dish campaign, a new sky-high edition of Gahwa Beats, the eagerly awaited return of Modesh World to Dubai World Trade Centre Exhibition Halls 4 to 7, and exclusive flash sales. Plus, community cycling events, indoor runs, and exciting new giveaways promise to make this a summer well spent for everyone.
Great Dubai Summer Sale (GDSS)
● Date: 18 July to 10 August
● Location: Citywide
● About: The heart of the DSS Sales Season, the Great Dubai Summer Sale (GDSS), continues to bring the deepest discounts of the season across more than 800 brands and 3,000 outlets and up to 90% off during limited-time flash sales until 10 August. Highlights include the GDSS Shop, Scan and Win promotion for a chance to win AED 1 million in cash or the all-new Nissan Patrol. It’s the best-value time of year to shop, save, and win big.
BRAND NEW THIS WEEK
10 Dirham Dish
● Date: 1 to 31 August
● Location: More than 190 participating restaurants
● About: The first-ever DSS 10 Dirham Dish takes over the city this week, available at more than 190 unique restaurants spanning over 700 participating outlets across Dubai’s leading malls and dining hotspots. No bookings or vouchers are required, simply visit any participating outlet and ask for the AED 10 dish.
GDSS Shop for Free Weekend with Al Jaber Optical
● Date: 1 to 3 August
● Location: Participating Al Jaber Optical Stores
● About: For one weekend only from 1 to 3 August, shoppers can enjoy a special promotion on all eyewear at participating Al Jaber Optical outlets across Dubai where they get the second pair of glasses for free.
Modesh World
● Date: 2 to 28 August
● Location: Dubai World Trade Centre Exhibition Halls 4–7
● About: One of the region’s biggest indoor family attractions returns as Modesh World opens its doors for its 26th edition under the theme City of Time. From 2 to 28 August, families can travel through retro arcades, bouncer zones, drifting tracks, and carnival games, all under one roof, packed with nostalgic touches and futuristic fun. Highlights include live stage shows, a dinosaur park, Modesh & Dana meet-and-greets, and bounce zones. Entry is priced at AED 150 for children and AED 75 for adults. Each ticket includes unlimited access to select rides and games for the entire day. Families with Esaad and Al Saada cards benefit from special discounts, while people of determination and their guardians or caregivers enjoy free entry.
DSS Gahwa Beats
● Date: 2 August
● Location: Sky Views Observatory, Downtown Dubai
● About: DSS Gahwa Beats heads sky-high this Friday with a morning session at Sky Views Observatory. Enjoy live music from DJ Whiteboy, epic skyhigh views from 220 metres above the city, and artisan coffee by homegrown DRVN Coffee at this one-of-a-kind experience. Tickets are priced at AED 80, and include access to Sky Views Observatory, Glass Walk, Glass Slide, and one coffee per person.
GDSS Dubai Hills Mall One Day Sale
● Date: 2 August
● Location: Dubai Hills Mall
● About: The GDSS Dubai Hills Mall One Day Sale brings up to 90 per cent off participating brands across the mall on 2 August. Shoppers can enjoy unbeatable savings at one of the city’s most exciting retail destinations, with big-name offers, and limited-time deals available throughout the day – ideal for refreshing wardrobe, tech, and homeware in one go.
Spacetoon Memories with Assem Sukkar
● Date: 2 and 3 August
● Location: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
● About: Spacetoon Memories with Assem Sukkar takes over Zabeel Theatre on 2 and 3 August, celebrating 25 years of the iconic Arabic-dubbed channel with soundtracks that shaped a generation. Tickets are on sale now from AED 100.
Mall of the Emirates Run 2025
● Date: 3 August
● Location: Mall of the Emirates
● About: Escape the heat and lace up for the Mall of the Emirates Run, an indoor fun run set inside one of Dubai’s most iconic malls, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council. Registration is now open for all levels and ages.
Dubai Sports World
● Date: 3 August to 2 September
● Location: Dubai World Trade Centre Za’abeel Halls 3 - 6
● About: Dubai Sports World returns for its 16th edition, transforming DWTC into the region’s largest indoor sports arena. With football, basketball, cricket, badminton, tennis and more on offer, the air-conditioned venue is open daily and caters to all levels.
Vonto Activation
● Date: 5 to 11 August
● Location: Mirdif City Center, Main Galleria
● About: Be among the first to discover Vonto’s five brand-new product launches, unveiled in an exciting week-long activation. Enjoy live art by talented illustrators, on-the-spot purchases, and exclusive complimentary customisation available only during the activation.
RETURNING FESTIVAL FAVOURITES
Endless DSS fun continues until 31 August with a range of signature DSS events, brand-new experiences, the season’s biggest-ever shopping discounts, exclusive mall activations, mega prizes in grand raffles, and much more.
Families can enjoy a world of Modesh magic at Dubai Festival City Mall with Modesh Splash Park, fill up their Modesh Summer Pass for a chance to win prizes, stop by Osteria Mario for themed kids’ activities, and explore the Modesh Store for exclusive merchandise. Modesh and Dana will also be making special appearances across the city!
Residents and visitors can unlock over 7,500 buy-one-get-one-free offers with the DSS Entertainer, families can enjoy unbeatable hotel and attraction offers citywide including kids-go-free deals at top destinations. Fitness fans can join the weekly Bikeera Saturday Al Qudra Community Ride, while special DSS summer camps at Bel Remaitha, Children’s City in Creek Park, and Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children keep little ones busy with endless fun.
Savvy shoppers can save big with citywide retail promotions that continue in full swing this summer, including the GDSS Daily Surprises, GDSS Shop, Scan & Win, Win Big This Summer with Emirates Skywards, Dubai Summer Surprises at City Centre Deira, Voyage Club at City Centre Mirdif, and Slide Into Summer Surprises. Other highlights include DSS Win A SOUEAST S06 With Dubai Outlet Mall, Spend & Win at Wafi City, The Messi Experience, SHARE Millionaire, Spend and Win a Polestar 4 LRSM at DFCM, Win With Tickit Rewards App, Summer at City Walk, Cool Off this Summer at The Beach, JBR!, Shop. Win. Drive – DSS 2025, and The Ripe Market, Indoor Summer Markets.
The season’s biggest-ever prizes continue in this year’s citywide DSS raffles, running until 31 August. The Dubai Shopping Malls Group DSS Raffle is giving away the keys to nine brand-new cars, the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group Raffles is awarding 30 gold bars to 30 lucky winners, and the Visa Jewellery Programme for Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is crowning 50 winners with a share of AED 175,000 in jewellery vouchers.
Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
