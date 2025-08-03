403
Ex-Colombian President Faces 12-Year House Arrest Sentence
(MENAFN) In a landmark ruling, former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe received a 12-year house arrest sentence after being found guilty of witness interference and procedural fraud, marking the first time a former Colombian head of state has been criminally convicted.
The verdict was announced on Friday by Judge Sandra Heredia in Bogotá, who ordered Uribe to serve his sentence at his home in Rionegro, located in the Antioquia region. Alongside house arrest, Uribe faces a ban on holding any public office for over eight years and was slapped with a fine totaling nearly 3.4 billion Colombian pesos, equivalent to roughly $825,000 USD.
This conviction is linked to a 2012 case when Uribe accused Senator Iván Cepeda of coercing testimony from ex-paramilitary members. However, Colombia’s Supreme Court dismissed those accusations and initiated an investigation into Uribe himself in 2018.
Uribe, who governed Colombia from 2002 to 2010, announced plans to challenge the decision through an appeal. The ruling concludes a prolonged legal battle spanning more than ten years, culminating in a high-profile trial that started earlier this year in February.
