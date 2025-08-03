403
Gaza Authorities Criticize Limited Aid Access
(MENAFN) Only 73 trucks carrying humanitarian assistance managed to enter the Gaza Strip on Friday, a number significantly below the essential daily threshold required to sustain life under the ongoing Israeli blockade, according to the government’s media office in the enclave on Saturday.
The office’s statement claimed that a majority of the trucks were looted, attributing the disorder to a security void that Israeli forces allegedly created intentionally. This was characterized as part of a larger strategy involving "engineered chaos and starvation."
Officials emphasized that at least 600 aid and fuel vehicles must pass into the territory each day in order to fulfill urgent demands in critical areas such as healthcare, food distribution, and essential services — all of which have collapsed due to the ongoing conflict.
“We condemn the continued closure of border crossings and the deliberate starvation campaign,” the office stated, placing full blame on Israel and its allies for the deepening humanitarian disaster.
It also urged the immediate reopening of all entry points and the swift delivery of essential supplies including food, fuel, and baby formula.
Israel has enforced a blockade on the Gaza Strip for the past 18 years. Since March 2, all crossings have been shut, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation.
According to Gaza officials, the Israeli military has killed over 60,000 Palestinians — the majority being women and children — since October 2023.
In November of last year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
