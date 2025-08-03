Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Achieves Historic Export Milestone

2025-08-03 02:12:59
(MENAFN) Türkiye's Minister of Trade, Omer Bolat, declared on Saturday that the nation accomplished an unprecedented export value of $25 billion for the month of July, setting a new national record.

“We achieved the highest monthly export figure in our history this July.

This marks not only the highest July export figure ever recorded, but also the highest 12-month cumulative goods export volume in our nation’s history,” Bolat stated during a press briefing held in the province of Samsun.

He pointed to additional favorable progress, particularly a reduction in the rate of monthly import growth and a notable decrease in the trade deficit for July, in comparison with both June and the same period last year. Bolat also noted an enhancement in the export-to-import coverage ratio.

“This is what we call a ‘legendary month,’ six major achievements in one. We reached an all-time high in monthly exports at $25 billion, up from $22.5 billion in July last year, an increase of $2.5 billion, or 11%. This gain also contributed an additional $2.5 billion to our 12-month cumulative exports,” he stated.

The minister explained that exports in July rose by $4.5 billion in comparison to June and expressed optimism about future goals, with the next benchmark being $26 billion in monthly exports.

“Our extraordinary efforts are reinforcing the process of rebalancing and stabilizing our economy,” he stressed.

Bolat further mentioned that imports experienced a 5.4% rise in July, reaching $31.4 billion, while emphasizing that current import levels remain steady and manageable.

