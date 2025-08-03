5.1 Earthquake Hits Northern Pakistan
Islamabad: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck regions in northern Pakistan on Saturday, but there were no reports of injuries or casualties.
The earthquake's depth has been reported as 114 kilometers.
The National Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Islamabad reported that the earthquake is the latest in a series of earthquakes that have struck northern Pakistan in recent months, most of which are linked to the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.
Yesterday, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.
