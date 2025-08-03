Strategic Career Guidance Key To Advancing Qatar's Education Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha: Head of Career Programs and Services at Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), Mohammed Ali Al-Yafei has highlighted the critical perspectives on the role of academic and career development systems in strengthening Qatar's national workforce, particularly in the education sector.

Al-Yafei emphasised that robust career guidance systems are essential to attracting and retaining Qatari talent, especially within the teaching profession.

Mohammed Ali Al-Yafei

“The journey toward professional empowerment begins in the early stages of education,” Al-Yafei told The Peninsula.

“Early exposure to the teaching profession, supported by frameworks that help shape identity and purpose, is key to building a motivated and resilient workforce.”

Al-Yafei highlighted the key insights that emerged from a recent panel discussion hosted by the Ministry of Labor, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, titled 'Academic and Career Guidance in the Private Education Sector,' which focused on how academic and career development systems can empower national talent and help shape the future of Qatar's education sector.

He pointed out the importance of initiatives such as QCDC's job shadowing programs, which allow students to experience the realities of the teaching profession firsthand.

“When students engage with real workplace environments early on, they develop a clearer, more positive impression of careers in education,” Al-Yafei said.“This type of exposure broadens the pool of informed and enthusiastic Qataris considering the teaching field.”

Al-Yafei stressed that beyond initial attraction, effective guidance systems play a critical role in supporting new teachers as they transition from university to the workforce.

“Career guidance offers sustained support during the formative years of a teacher's career,” he explained.“It helps reduce attrition by easing the reality shock that can arise when theoretical expectations don't match practical demands.”

He added that a comprehensive system, combining one-on-one advising, group counseling, and immersive experiences, can foster essential soft skills such as flexibility, innovation, and resilience.

According to Al-Yafei, career advising should be viewed as a fundamental component of Qatar's educational infrastructure.

“In today's evolving education sector, career advising is not optional-it's essential,” he said.“It enables us to build a sustainable national workforce by providing clear and motivating career pathways.”

He pointed out that when career guidance maps out opportunities for advancement-from entry-level teaching positions to leadership roles-it directly addresses issues of job dissatisfaction and turnover.

“Teachers who understand how their efforts contribute to national development goals are more likely to remain committed long-term,” Al-Yafei added.“This alignment gives them a deeper sense of purpose.”

Another key point raised was the need to instil a culture of lifelong learning in schools.

“Career development isn't just about skills-it's about cultivating a mindset of growth,” he said.

“This empowers teachers to adapt to technological change and take on future leadership roles.”

Al-Yafei also discussed the importance of aligning academic programs with real-world workforce needs.

“No graduate can thrive on theoretical knowledge alone,” he said.“Career readiness must begin at the point of curriculum design.”

He underscored the value of practical, job-aligned training in preparing graduates to meet employer expectations from day one.

“Those who train in environments that mirror their future workplaces adapt faster and stay longer in their roles,” he explained.“This is particularly crucial in the private sector, where agility is key.”

To address the widespread challenge of underemployment, Al-Yafei called on academic institutions to modernise their curricula in partnership with industry.

“We must bridge the gap between what students learn and what the labor market demands,” he emphasized.“Doing so will prevent costly reskilling and ensure that young Qataris are truly workforce-ready.”

Career development, Al-Yafei noted, is not just about refining existing skills-it's about opening new doors for Qatari graduates.

“Career development helps young professionals discover paths they may never have considered,” he said.“It encourages them to pursue careers aligned with national priorities-even if those careers fall outside their academic background.”

He cited Teach For Qatar, a local NGO addressing educational challenges by placing talented leaders in schools through its two-year teaching and leadership program - as a transformative example.

“Teach For Qatar has redefined teaching as a high-impact, meaningful career,” Al-Yafei said.“By combining academic training with continuous mentorship, it's brought new energy into the education sector.”

Al-Yafei explained that this success has helped shift perceptions of teaching from a traditional job to a national mission.

“With clarity, support, and defined growth paths, new teachers are entering the profession with a strong sense of purpose,” he said.

Building on this momentum, QCDC is working with key partners-including the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Ministry of Labor-to create a national career development ecosystem.