MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

The Russian army also lost tanks – 11,068 (+0), armored combat vehicles – 23,071 (+2), artillery systems – 31,025 (+43), MLRS – 1,452 (+0), air defense systems – 1,203 (+0), aircraft – 421 (+0), helicopters – 340 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 49,374 (+178), cruise missiles – 3,552 (+1), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 57,159 (+135), special equipment – 3,935 (+0).

The data is being verified.

'Our operations will continue':receives report by SBU chief

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on August 2, there were 104 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front line, 28 of them in the Pokrovsk direction.

