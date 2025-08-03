“Gradfest2025” Graduation Festival Unites Over 10,000 Students In Baku's White City

MENAFN - AzerNews) On 2 August, the "GradFEST2025" graduation festival was held at the White City Market Square in Baku, with the support of the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and White City Market Square, and organised by the Azerbaijan Student Youth Organisations' Union (ASYOU).

Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that the event-one of the most vibrant student gatherings of the year-brought together over 10,000 students and was dedicated to graduates from higher and secondary vocational education institutions across Azerbaijan.

The main objective of the festival was to unite graduates in a celebratory atmosphere, provide a stress-free and joyful environment following their exam sessions, and to once again showcase the state's care and support for young people. The event also aimed to strengthen the relationship between students and state institutions.

In his opening remarks, Rashad Zeynalov, Chairman of ASYOU, spoke about the conditions created in the country for student and youth development, the government's continuous support for young people, and the value of such initiatives:

Following this, Yusif Valiyev, Acting Executive Director of the Youth Foundation, shared insights on the state's youth policy, the Foundation's ongoing projects, and the sustainable nature of such initiatives:

After the official opening ceremony, the artistic programme began. Students enjoyed an array of unforgettable performances, including dance shows, DJ sets, and live music.

In addition, participants took part in intellectual games, quizzes, and entertaining competitions. Winners were awarded various prizes and commemorative gifts.

"GradFEST2025" once again demonstrated that the conditions created for students and young people in Azerbaijan play a crucial role in shaping them into active and responsible members of society.