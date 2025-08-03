Asia Cup: India-Pakistan Matches Will Be In Dubai
India and Pakistan will square off on September 14 in Dubai and one more time, potentially on September 21, at the same venue. The final on September 29 will also be held in Dubai.
The tournament will be held in T20I format keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka early next year.
While the fixtures were announced on July 26, the ACC had not announce the venues. Out of 19 games in the tournament, 11 will be held in Dubai and eight in Abu Dhabi.
India will play two of their league games on September 10 (vs UAE) and September 14 (vs Pakistan) at Dubai while the final league game against Oman will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19. In Super Six games, only one game is scheduled in Abu Dhabi.
