Weekly Horoscope, August 4-10: What The Stars Have Planned For You?

This week's horoscope covers August 4th to 10th, 2025. Find out what's in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Favorable conditions at home and outside. Property matters will smooth out. Contacts will expand. Financial matters will be favorable. House construction efforts will accelerate. Good news from distant relatives. Good results in jobs. Job opportunities for the unemployed. Expected results in business. Minor health issues at the start of the week. Postponing travel is good.

Despite difficulties, tasks will be completed slowly. Disagreements with loved ones will resolve. Ideas will materialize. Marriage efforts will accelerate. Job opportunities for the unemployed. Social respect will increase. Vehicle-related transactions will be profitable. Relief from long-standing problems. Perform well in profession and jobs, achieving good results. Expenses will exceed income at the weekend. Family problems will increase.

Complete tasks on time. Efforts related to children's education will be successful. Overcome financial fluctuations. Travel will bring profitable new contacts. Auspicious events at home. Land disputes will be resolved. Purchase new clothes and jewelry. Obstacles to starting a business will be removed. With the support of superiors, handle additional responsibilities effectively in profession and jobs. Disputes with relatives and friends mid-week. Pay attention to health. Avoid taking loans.

Resolve long-standing family issues. Financial situation will improve. Your words will gain value in society. Gather interesting information from elders. Spend happy times with distant relatives. Buy a new vehicle. Start house construction. A surprising event in profession and jobs. Favorable results in business. The unemployed will get opportunities with the help of officials. Travel obstacles mid-week. Expenses will increase.

Start new ventures. Arrival of loved ones brings joy. Obstacles in important matters will be removed. Buy valuable items. Discuss childhood memories with old friends. Children will succeed in competitive exams. Receive invitations from prominent people. Participate in spiritual activities. Investments for businesses. Profession and jobs will progress smoothly. Unexpected disputes with siblings at the weekend. Be careful while traveling.

Financial situation improves. Resolve long-standing issues with intelligence. Recover outstanding dues. Get support from close ones for house construction. Obstacles in undertaken tasks will be removed. Receive invitations from superiors in profession and jobs. Resolve land-related issues with siblings. Implement new business plans. Work pressure will ease. Expenses at the end of the week. Family members will disagree with you.

Difficulty due to lack of money. Shortcomings in undertaken matters. Disappointment for the unemployed. Family members' behavior will be annoying. Consult with close ones about finances. Debt burden increases. Avoid rushing into small matters. Additional responsibilities in profession and jobs. Focus on spiritual matters. Arguing with siblings is not good. Financial difficulties at the weekend. Job transfer indications.

Complete tasks successfully. Make new agreements related to real estate. Be friendly with family members. Profits for vehicle dealers. Hear good news about children's education. Participate in spiritual service programs. Businesses will improve. Employees will get relief from additional responsibilities. Favorable environment at home and outside. Financial gains. Pay attention to family members' health at the weekend. Expenses will increase.

Receive support from prominent people. Complete tasks on time and demonstrate your competence. Seek advice from trusted sources. Be friendly with relatives. Reputation will increase. Job opportunities for the unemployed. Business decisions will bring profits. Problems in jobs will be resolved. Income sources will increase. Minor health issues at the start of the week. Indications of conflict with friends.

Escape long-standing problems and find peace. Complete tasks slowly despite pressure. Improved financial environment. Profits for real estate dealers. Unexpected invitations from childhood friends. Enjoy entertainment with your spouse. Job efforts will be successful. Proceed with new business plans. Minor financial difficulties at the start of the week. Negativity among family members will increase.

Tasks will be completed on time. Your decisions will be agreeable to everyone. Debts will be cleared. Conduct spiritual service programs. Discuss business matters with friends. Be friendly with those around you. Students' foreign travel efforts will be successful. Good results in business. Favorable transfers in jobs. Increased workload mid-week. Be careful while traveling.

Satisfactory financial matters. Favorable land transactions. Be friendly with siblings. Real estate matters will progress smoothly with family support. Social contacts will increase. Marriage efforts will accelerate. Achieve good results in business by following new methods. Employees will get some relief from workload. Attend auspicious events. Favorable results in government-related matters. Increased expenses at the weekend.

