Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

What Happens If India Stops Buying Russian Oil? Price Surge, Market Instability Loom


2025-08-03 01:55:54
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Sources hints at major upheaval to hit international oil market if India abandons Russian oil. Global crude prices could jump to 200 US Dollars a barrel in India ceases to buy Russian oil, Sources told ANI. This will severely harm the consumers worldwide amid tariff tussle between India and the US. Notably, Russian oil never been sanctioned and is still not sanctioned by either the US or the EU......

MENAFN03082025007385015968ID1109877582

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search