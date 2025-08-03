403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Buses Reach Daraa to Evacuate People from Suwayda
(MENAFN) Six transportation buses reached Syria’s eastern Daraa province on Saturday as part of an operation to evacuate noncombatants from the adjacent Suwayda region, according to a Syrian government-run news outlet.
This step marks part of ongoing initiatives aimed at calming tensions in the volatile area.
The buses were positioned in the town of Bosra al-Sham, awaiting authorization to proceed into Suwayda and extract an undetermined number of individuals, state media reported.
However, no additional specifics were disclosed regarding the scope or timeline of the operation.
Nour al-Din al-Baba, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, informed a news agency that the evacuation is “temporary,” emphasizing that displaced people are expected to return once conditions are stabilized.
“The government aims to reestablish law and order in Suwayda before facilitating the return of residents,” Baba stated, underlining the state’s intention to ensure peace before repopulating the area.
A cessation of hostilities has remained intact since July 19, following intense and lethal clashes between Druze and Bedouin groups, compounded by Israeli involvement in the conflict.
Since the removal of Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, 2024, Syria’s transitional leadership has been striving to reintroduce security and normalcy across the nation after almost a quarter-century of authoritarian control.
This step marks part of ongoing initiatives aimed at calming tensions in the volatile area.
The buses were positioned in the town of Bosra al-Sham, awaiting authorization to proceed into Suwayda and extract an undetermined number of individuals, state media reported.
However, no additional specifics were disclosed regarding the scope or timeline of the operation.
Nour al-Din al-Baba, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, informed a news agency that the evacuation is “temporary,” emphasizing that displaced people are expected to return once conditions are stabilized.
“The government aims to reestablish law and order in Suwayda before facilitating the return of residents,” Baba stated, underlining the state’s intention to ensure peace before repopulating the area.
A cessation of hostilities has remained intact since July 19, following intense and lethal clashes between Druze and Bedouin groups, compounded by Israeli involvement in the conflict.
Since the removal of Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, 2024, Syria’s transitional leadership has been striving to reintroduce security and normalcy across the nation after almost a quarter-century of authoritarian control.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment