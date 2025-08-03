Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Buses Reach Daraa to Evacuate People from Suwayda


2025-08-03 01:55:30
(MENAFN) Six transportation buses reached Syria’s eastern Daraa province on Saturday as part of an operation to evacuate noncombatants from the adjacent Suwayda region, according to a Syrian government-run news outlet.

This step marks part of ongoing initiatives aimed at calming tensions in the volatile area.

The buses were positioned in the town of Bosra al-Sham, awaiting authorization to proceed into Suwayda and extract an undetermined number of individuals, state media reported.

However, no additional specifics were disclosed regarding the scope or timeline of the operation.

Nour al-Din al-Baba, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, informed a news agency that the evacuation is “temporary,” emphasizing that displaced people are expected to return once conditions are stabilized.

“The government aims to reestablish law and order in Suwayda before facilitating the return of residents,” Baba stated, underlining the state’s intention to ensure peace before repopulating the area.

A cessation of hostilities has remained intact since July 19, following intense and lethal clashes between Druze and Bedouin groups, compounded by Israeli involvement in the conflict.

Since the removal of Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, 2024, Syria’s transitional leadership has been striving to reintroduce security and normalcy across the nation after almost a quarter-century of authoritarian control.

