Russia Says It Seized Another Village in Ukraine’s Donetsk


2025-08-03 01:48:37
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Saturday that its military had seized control of yet another village in Ukraine’s embattled eastern Donetsk region, marking the latest development in the ongoing conflict.

According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, the settlement of Aleksandro-Kalinove is now under Russian control following a successful operation conducted by units from the Yig (South) group of forces. The ministry described the capture as part of a broader series of maneuvers aimed at consolidating Russian positions in the region.

In retaliation, Ukrainian forces launched a wave of drone attacks overnight. The Defense Ministry claimed that Russian air defenses intercepted or jammed a total of 338 drones, suggesting a significant escalation in aerial warfare between the two sides.

Ukraine has not yet issued a formal response to Moscow’s assertions. Independent verification of these battlefield claims remains difficult, given the active and fluid nature of the fighting on the ground. The region continues to witness intense combat, and access for independent observers and journalists is severely restricted.

