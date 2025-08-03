Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inspirational journey of J&K's Ramban artist Aamir Naik debut song "Farak" to Hit song "Tumse Hi Roshan"

2025-08-03 01:25:40
(MENAFN- greater kashmir) Aamir Naik, a young and passionate musical talent from Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, is emerging as one of the most promising singer-songwriters from the region. Known for his soulful voice, heartfelt lyrics, and commitment to storytelling through music, Aamir’s rise began with his debut release “Udaan”, and he has now found his sound in both independent music and Bollywood collaborations, including contributions to films like Fighter and OMG 2.

Debut Song – Udaan and Farak:

Released as Aamir Naik's debut single, “Udaan” is not just a song but a personal statement. The title itself — "Udaan" — which means “Flight”, symbolizes hope, freedom, and ambition, especially coming from a small town in the Himalayan belt.

Family:
Father: Shahijahan Naik
Mother : Gulshan Begum
Sister: Muskaan Naik
Brothers: Waseem Naik and Sameer Naik
Spouse: Insha Naik

Education: Bachelor of Engineering in Civil
College: Bhargava College of engineering and technology samba
University: University of Jammu

