403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Inspirational journey of J&K's Ramban artist Aamir Naik debut song "Farak" to Hit song "Tumse Hi Roshan"
(MENAFN- greater kashmir) Aamir Naik, a young and passionate musical talent from Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, is emerging as one of the most promising singer-songwriters from the region. Known for his soulful voice, heartfelt lyrics, and commitment to storytelling through music, Aamir’s rise began with his debut release “Udaan”, and he has now found his sound in both independent music and Bollywood collaborations, including contributions to films like Fighter and OMG 2.
Debut Song – Udaan and Farak:
Released as Aamir Naik's debut single, “Udaan” is not just a song but a personal statement. The title itself — "Udaan" — which means “Flight”, symbolizes hope, freedom, and ambition, especially coming from a small town in the Himalayan belt.
Family:
Father: Shahijahan Naik
Mother : Gulshan Begum
Sister: Muskaan Naik
Brothers: Waseem Naik and Sameer Naik
Spouse: Insha Naik
Education: Bachelor of Engineering in Civil
College: Bhargava College of engineering and technology samba
University: University of Jammu
Debut Song – Udaan and Farak:
Released as Aamir Naik's debut single, “Udaan” is not just a song but a personal statement. The title itself — "Udaan" — which means “Flight”, symbolizes hope, freedom, and ambition, especially coming from a small town in the Himalayan belt.
Family:
Father: Shahijahan Naik
Mother : Gulshan Begum
Sister: Muskaan Naik
Brothers: Waseem Naik and Sameer Naik
Spouse: Insha Naik
Education: Bachelor of Engineering in Civil
College: Bhargava College of engineering and technology samba
University: University of Jammu
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment