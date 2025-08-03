Jammu: Amarnath yatra suspends from both routes due to inclement weather

403
(MENAFN- greater kashmir) The ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been suspended for today from both the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps due to continuous heavy rainfall since early morning. Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports in view of the inclement weather, pilgrims have not been allowed to proceed on the tracks from either base camp. Additionally, in view prevailing weather conditions on the Yatra routes, as an abundant caution, the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra convoy will not move from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu tomorrow on 31st July, 2025. Due to the heavy rains over in the Yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from Base camps has been affected. The authorities have decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps Baltal and Nunwan from Bhagwati Nagar Jammu on 31st July, 2025. Pilgrims shall be kept informed about the situation in due course of time. However, so far, over 3.93 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine during the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025.
