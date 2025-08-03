403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
A unique initiative to empower –omen – The first Hunar Student Connect Centre launched in Ahmedabad
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) With the aim of making Indian women financially self-reliant, Nistha Yogesh started Hunar Online Courses six years ago. A major part of this initiative is the Hunar Student Connect Centre, which was inaugurated today, 30th July, in Ahmedabad.
The first Hunar Student Connect Centre in Ahmedabad has been launched in collaboration with Mrs. Darshana Yadav, a former student of Hunar Online Courses, at he— store — M.D. Designer Jewellery Store.
This centre is located at G-3, Saurabh Tower, near Vasna Bus Stand, where housewives and women are taking steps towards self-reliance. The Student Connect Centre will act as an information hub to assist women.
Hunar’s Faculty Head, Ms. Neha Agrawal, shared that through this initiative, women from different states of India are developing their skills in fashion, food, and beauty fields from the comfort of their homes and are also generating a stable income.
Hunar Online Courses offer more than 55 government-certified courses related to fashion, food, and beauty, accessible via the Hunar Online Courses app. The course durations range from three to six months, and women can pursue them at their convenience.
Compared to other institutions, Hunar Online Courses are very affordable. A 3-month course costs only 3,000 and a 6-month course can be completed for 10,000.
So far, over 50,000 women across India have completed these courses and many have even started their own businesses. Through this initiative, women are earning between 60,000 to 1,00,000 per month.
The first Hunar Student Connect Centre in Ahmedabad has been launched in collaboration with Mrs. Darshana Yadav, a former student of Hunar Online Courses, at he— store — M.D. Designer Jewellery Store.
This centre is located at G-3, Saurabh Tower, near Vasna Bus Stand, where housewives and women are taking steps towards self-reliance. The Student Connect Centre will act as an information hub to assist women.
Hunar’s Faculty Head, Ms. Neha Agrawal, shared that through this initiative, women from different states of India are developing their skills in fashion, food, and beauty fields from the comfort of their homes and are also generating a stable income.
Hunar Online Courses offer more than 55 government-certified courses related to fashion, food, and beauty, accessible via the Hunar Online Courses app. The course durations range from three to six months, and women can pursue them at their convenience.
Compared to other institutions, Hunar Online Courses are very affordable. A 3-month course costs only 3,000 and a 6-month course can be completed for 10,000.
So far, over 50,000 women across India have completed these courses and many have even started their own businesses. Through this initiative, women are earning between 60,000 to 1,00,000 per month.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment