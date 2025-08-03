403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CXE, Inc. to Exhibit at CHART 108 Hospitality Training Conference in Redondo Beach
(MENAFNEditorial) July 28th, Redondo Beach, California - CXE Inc., a leading firm specializing in customer experience strategy and learning solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming CHART 108 Hospitality Training Conference, taking place August 3–6 in Redondo Beach, California.
Representing CXE, Inc. at the conference will be:
Patty Thompson, Vice President of CX Strategy & Learning & Development
Jackie May, Director of CX Strategy
CXE to Spotlight Cutting-Edge CX & Learning Solutions
Our CXE Learning and Development Experts, Patty and Jackie are excited to be exhibiting in the Resource eGallery at CHART! They will showcase CXE’s comprehensive approach and Learning and Development solutions that support customer experience optimization across the hospitality industry.
About the Conference
Hosted by the Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART), this biannual event brings together hospitality training and development professionals from across the country to share best practices, develop leadership skills, and explore new resources.
To learn more about the conference, visit:
We look forward to connecting with fellow professionals and gaining insights to enhance our customer experience strategies further.
We hope to see you there!
To learn more about employee and customer experience strategy, visit
About the Author: CXE, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a recognized industry leader that works with airports, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and business and government clients to create some of the nation's most innovative and successful customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs. With a stronghold in the airport arena, CXE is known for designing strategic airport customer experience and service culture programs that span all airport passenger-facing teams.
CXE builds each client strategy utilizing a comprehensive approach to CX and EX, including service measurement, training, recognition and appreciation programs, and performance coaching. CXE has earned the trust of airport executives and service partners, including airlines, security, TSA, retail, concessions, and duty-free operations teams in over 100 airports across North America.
CXE brings together some of the industry's most successful customer experience professionals to help clients boost employee engagement, spark customer delight, and drive organizational success.
Let's craft a unified and thriving service culture that sets your organization apart.
Representing CXE, Inc. at the conference will be:
Patty Thompson, Vice President of CX Strategy & Learning & Development
Jackie May, Director of CX Strategy
CXE to Spotlight Cutting-Edge CX & Learning Solutions
Our CXE Learning and Development Experts, Patty and Jackie are excited to be exhibiting in the Resource eGallery at CHART! They will showcase CXE’s comprehensive approach and Learning and Development solutions that support customer experience optimization across the hospitality industry.
About the Conference
Hosted by the Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART), this biannual event brings together hospitality training and development professionals from across the country to share best practices, develop leadership skills, and explore new resources.
To learn more about the conference, visit:
We look forward to connecting with fellow professionals and gaining insights to enhance our customer experience strategies further.
We hope to see you there!
To learn more about employee and customer experience strategy, visit
About the Author: CXE, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, is a recognized industry leader that works with airports, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and business and government clients to create some of the nation's most innovative and successful customer (CX) and employee experience (EX) improvement programs. With a stronghold in the airport arena, CXE is known for designing strategic airport customer experience and service culture programs that span all airport passenger-facing teams.
CXE builds each client strategy utilizing a comprehensive approach to CX and EX, including service measurement, training, recognition and appreciation programs, and performance coaching. CXE has earned the trust of airport executives and service partners, including airlines, security, TSA, retail, concessions, and duty-free operations teams in over 100 airports across North America.
CXE brings together some of the industry's most successful customer experience professionals to help clients boost employee engagement, spark customer delight, and drive organizational success.
Let's craft a unified and thriving service culture that sets your organization apart.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment