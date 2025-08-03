403
Drone Delivery Market Size to Reach USD 6,833.8 Million in 2031
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) August 02, 2025 - The rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector is significantly driving revenue growth of the market. Consumers in recent days demand faster, more efficient delivery services due to the rising adoption of online shopping. Drones offer a viable solution for reducing delivery times, particularly for last-mile deliveries, which are often the most time-consuming and costly. drones provide a competitive edge for e-commerce businesses seeking to improve customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. The increasing focus on cost reduction, sustainability, and timely deliveries has led many e-commerce companies to explore drone technology as a key component of their logistics strategies.
In recent years, companies have been increasingly integrating drone technology to cater to the growing consumer demand for fast, convenient, and on-demand delivery services. For instance, Amazon rolled out large-scale drone delivery services in California in 2022. Wing, a subsidiary of Alphabet (Google’s parent company), has begun deploying delivery drones in Texas, collaborating with Walgreens and other local retailers. Walmart aims to expand its drone delivery network to 37 locations by the end of 2022, potentially serving up to four million customers. Meanwhile, Meituan, a leading food delivery service, plans to launch its drone delivery services in Hong Kong.
However, safety and security issues are significant barriers to the revenue growth of the drone delivery market. Drones are prone to accidents, such as crashes caused by technical failures, bad weather, or human mistakes, which can lead to property damage or personal harm. For example, in September 2022, a delivery drone operated by Alphabet''s subsidiary Wing crashed into power lines in Browns Plains, Australia, resulting in a power outage that impacted over 2,000 customers.
Segment market overview and growth Insights:
Based on type, the global drone delivery market is segmented into fixed-wing drones, rotary-wing drones, and hybrid drones. Fixed-wing drones are further sub-segmented into large fixed-wing, medium fixed-wing, and small fixed-wing. Rotary-wing drones are further sub-segmented into single-rotor and multi-rotor. The rotary-wing drone segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, driven by the growing use of these drones for delivery applications. Their versatility, maneuverability, and capability to operate in various environments have made them increasingly popular for this purpose.
In January 2024, DJI, a global leader in civil drones and cutting-edge camera technology, launched the DJI FlyCart 30 (FC30) to the global market. Built to tackle conventional transport challenges, this delivery drone offers a high payload capacity, long operational range, outstanding reliability, and advanced intelligent capabilities. The FC30 is equipped with a coaxial four-axis, eight-blade multi-rotor design and carbon fiber propellers, allowing it to achieve a maximum flight speed of 20 m/s.
Regional market overview and growth insights:
The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience rapid revenue growth during the forecast period, driven by fast-paced urbanization, a booming e-commerce industry, and a growing need for efficient last-mile delivery solutions, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and India. Over the past decade, China has dominated the e-commerce sector, surpassing the United States by more than USD 486 billion in revenue. Additionally, it now has the largest population of digital buyers globally. Furthermore, the region''s varied geography, which includes both densely populated urban centers and remote rural areas, underscores the need for drones to address delivery challenges effectively.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:
The drone delivery market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the drone delivery market report are:
oWing Aviation (Alphabet Inc.)
oZipline
oUnited Parcel Service
oDHL Express
oPrime Air (Amazon)
oFlytrex
oMatternet
oDrone Delivery Canada
oJD Logistics
oVolansi
oElroy Air
oDroneUp
oSkyDrop
oTerra Drone
Major strategic developments by leading competitors:
Serve Robotics Inc: On 01 October 2024, U.S.-based Jeh Aerospace has partnered with GridRaster to transform aerospace manufacturing by incorporating Spatial AI along with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. This collaboration aims to introduce cutting-edge extended reality (XR) solutions to improve training, inspection, and work-assistance processes in the aerospace sector.
Matternet: On 06 September 2023, Matternet, the developer of a leading urban drone delivery system, announced that its partner, UPS Flight Forward (UPSFF), a subsidiary of UPS (United Parcel Service), has gained approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate the Matternet M2 drone beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) for package deliveries. This approval enables UPSFF to fly the Matternet M2 drone without the need for expensive Visual Observers to oversee the airspace.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented global drone delivery market on the basis of component, type, payload, range, application, and region:
•Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021-2031)
oHardware
oSoftware
oServices
•Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021-2031)
oFixed-Wing Drones
a.Large Fixed-Wing
b.Medium Fixed-Wing
c.Small Fixed-Wing
oRotary-Wing Drones
a.Single Rotor
b.Multi-Rotor
oHybrid Drones
•Payload (Revenue, USD Million; 2021-2031)
oLess than 2 Kg
o2 Kg to 5 Kg
o5 Kg to 10 Kg
oMore than 10 Kg
•Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021-2031)
oUp to 10 miles
o10 to 50 miles
oMore than 50 miles
•Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021-2031)
oPostal Delivery
oMedical Aid Delivery
oRetail Delivery
oFood Delivery
oMilitary Supply Delivery
oAgriculture Delivery
oOthers
•Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021-2031)
oNorth America
a.U.S.
b.Canada
c.Mexico
oEurope
a.Germany
b.France
c.U.K.
d.Italy
e.Spain
f.Benelux
g.Nordic Countries
h.Rest of Europe
oAsia Pacific
a.China
b.India
c.Japan
d.South Korea
e.Oceania
f.ASEAN Countries
g.Rest of APAC
oLatin America
a.Brazil
b.Rest of LATAM
oMiddle East & Africa
a.GCC Countries
b.South Africa
c.Israel
d.Turkey
e.Rest of MEA
