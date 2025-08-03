403
Rakbank’s Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah (Rakbank or the Bank) at ‘A’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed Rakbank’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) and Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating at ‘bbb+’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook on the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.
Rakbank’s LT FCR is set two notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of extraordinary support from the UAE government in case of need. The UAE government (sovereign ratings: ‘AA-’/‘A1+’/Stable) has demonstrated such support in the past and, in CI’s view, has the means and willingness to continue to do so in the future. Ordinary support from the major shareholder, the government of Ras Al-Khaimah, is also available.
The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bbb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The CFS is supported by Rakbank’s good asset quality with more than full coverage of NPLs, solid capital ratios with a high CET1 component, sound liquidity supported by one of the highest CASA ratios in the sector, and a long track record of generating good income. Rakbank’s diversified business base and strong franchise strength make it less immune to cyclical changes in the economy. Principal challenges are customer concentrations in the deposit base (though much better than the peer group average), and exposures to small businesses that tend to be more vulnerable in a downturn. A global slowdown due to US tariff policies threatens trade, and a long-drawn-out Middle East conflict could dim the UAE’s prospects as an investment destination. At present, the UAE economy, and particularly the non-oil sectors, continues to do well despite the elevated geopolitical risk in the region.
The OPERA for the UAE indicates modest risk and reflects the relative dependence of the economy on hydrocarbons, moderate institutional strength and limited monetary policy flexibility. Moreover, the economic risk is partially mitigated by the support of the wealthy emirate of Abu Dhabi to the federation, and the availability of a very large buffer of external assets under the management of sovereign wealth funds in the country. The UAE banking sector remained strong in 2024, with high levels of capitalisation and moderately low NPLs.
Rakbank has diversified its business base over the last four years, and corporate/treasury/FI activities make solid contributions to the balance sheet and income. The Bank has a solid customer franchise, with good product innovation, a strong technology base and high brand recognition underpinning its continuing success in retail and business banking. It is one of the major providers of credit card services in the country and has a leadership position in the SME market. In our view, the Bank’s banking franchise would withstand growing competition in the UAE. Its good and stable management team has delivered consistently sound results over many years.
The Bank’s asset quality metrics are strong, and key parameters remain among the best among peer banks in the UAE. NPLs are at a low level and are more than fully covered by loan-loss reserves. Stage 2 loans are also low (2.8% in Q1 25) and do not threaten future asset quality. The Bank’s large operating profit and strong capital base provide additional cushions. While Rakbank has a moderately high exposure to the business banking segment, we believe that its sound risk management systems, the granular nature of these exposures and the Bank’s long history of operating in this market are mitigating factors. We also note that the portfolio has been tested through adverse economic cycles over the last decade. In our view, Rakbank’s asset quality will remain strong this year, particularly given the sound GDP growth projection, continuing improvement in the credit environment, and good demand for loans from both corporates and individuals. In addition, a possible decline in benchmark interest rates would reduce borrowers’ interest burden, which augurs well for asset quality.
Rakbank is one of the most profitable banks in the UAE with a wide net interest margin (NIM), a large non-interest income base, and good cost efficiencies generating high operating and net profits every year. Many of its profitability parameters are among the best in the sector. A large proportion of income comprises stable revenues, enabling the Bank to generate sustainable earnings even during an economic downturn. We expect its key metrics to stay strong as economic activities rise with the growth in GDP. However, future growth remains closely linked to the development of the UAE economy, particularly Dubai.
The Bank’s wide NIM reflects its sizeable retail and SME business as well as its large CASA base, which has resulted in one of the lowest funding cost ratios among UAE banks. The decline in benchmark interest rates in the latter half of 2024 and Q1 25 led to a narrowing of the Bank’s NIM over this period, which was also an industry-wide phenomenon. We expect a further narrowing of the Bank’s NIM this year if interest rates fall further, but this is unlikely to have a significant impact on overall profitability, which is likely to remain good. Rakbank’s net risk charge to average assets ratio is higher than those of many peers; this is on account of provisions on the retail and business banking portfolios. However, earnings from these portfolios more than adequately support high risk charges. Good operating profit and a lower net impairment charge, partly offset by UAE corporate income tax provisions levied for the first time last year, led to strong net profit growth in 2024 and a small increase in the ROAA. Continuing strong growth in income and lower impairment costs led to a further rise in both net profit and ROAA in Q1 25.
Liquidity is well-managed. The Bank has built a large and relatively diversified customer deposit base with one of the highest CASA ratios among peers, giving it a stable resource and a funding cost advantage. Retail and small business deposits form a good portion of the deposit base, ensuring some degree of granularity while keeping customer concentration levels below those of many peer banks. Rakbank supplements its resources with wholesale borrowings, which helps to diversify its funds, manage asset/liability maturity mismatches, and ensure that it has ongoing access to regional and international capital markets. Loan-based liquidity ratios are comfortable and on par with the sector median. The Bank’s stock of liquid assets (as defined by CI) is supplemented by high-quality investment securities that can be disposed of or easily repo-ed. CI believes that the funding profile is unlikely to change significantly going forward.
Capital ratios have been strong for many years. The CAR strengthened last year due to higher retained earnings and a subordinated debt issuance, and key ratios rose further in Q1 25. Capital growth has exceeded risk-weighted asset expansion over the last two years. Rakbank’s CAR is higher than the sector median ratio and is well above the regulatory minimum, with a good buffer. Capital is also not impaired by uncovered NPLs. Common equity comprises the bulk of total regulatory capital. Shareholders have been supportive in the past and are expected to participate in future capital-raising activities if required. We believe that the Bank’s good internal capital generation and large capital base will adequately support the planned growth in assets this year.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook on the LT FCR and BSR indicates a better than even chance that the ratings will not change over the next 12 months. We expect key financial parameters to be maintained at least at current levels.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
A one-notch upgrade of the LT FCR and BSR or a Positive Outlook over the next 12 months would require a further improvement in the Bank’s standalone profile, which could come from a much stronger capital position and a larger and more diversified balance sheet.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
Though unlikely, the LT FCR and BSR could be downgraded by one notch, or a Negative Outlook assigned, if the Bank’s credit profile deteriorates. This could result from a significant weakening of asset quality or capitalisation that the Bank may not be able to correct in a reasonable period.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s audited financial statements for FY2021-24 and Q1 25. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in July 1994. The ratings were last updated in August 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
