Rajesh Kumar Ram, aka Itsincubius, Climbs to #155 on iTunes Asia Chart with 'Krishna's Eternal Love'
New Delhi, India —
Indian independent artist Rajesh Kumar Ram, better known by his current creative alias Itsincubius and formerly recognized as Devilraj, has achieved a significant breakthrough in the Asian music circuit. His emotionally rich radio edit, “Krishna’s Eternal Love,” earned a spot at #155 on the iTunes Asia chart on September 27, 2024, firmly establishing him as a rising voice in the global fusion music space.
This charting represents more than just numbers. It signals the arrival of a new kind of artist—one who fuses ancient Indian mysticism with modern digital music aesthetics. It also highlights the growing influence of South Asian indie creators in global music scenes historically dominated by Western sounds.
A Meditative Sound with Mass Appeal
Krishna’s Eternal Love (Radio Edit) is a contemporary sonic dedication to the Hindu deity Lord Krishna, revered for his embodiment of divine love, wisdom, and playfulness. The track weaves together lo-fi beats, soft ambient textures, Indian devotional vocals, and chillwave sensibilities to craft a musical experience that’s simultaneously spiritual and modern.
Speaking about the inspiration behind the piece, Rajesh shared in a social media post, “I wanted this track to feel like a whisper from the soul — something timeless. Krishna''s love is infinite, and I wanted the music to reflect that eternal feeling.”
The blend of lo-fi and devotional is unusual but impactful. Where most devotional songs focus on tradition, Itsincubius has carved out a soundscape that resonates with the younger generation seeking spiritual solace in digital form.
From Devilraj to Itsincubius: A Creative Evolution
Rajesh Kumar Ram has had a dynamic artistic journey. Originally creating music under the alias Devilraj, he began experimenting with beats, remixes, and poetry-infused audio content on underground platforms and social channels. Over time, his themes evolved, shifting from dark, experimental tones to deeply meditative and philosophical reflections.
Rebranding as Itsincubius marked a rebirth — a more mature, introspective, and artistic phase of his career. It signified a departure from personal rebellion to collective resonance. This transformation is especially evident in works like Krishna’s Eternal Love, which showcases not only his musical skill but also his deepening connection with Indian cultural identity and spirituality.
“Rebranding helped me realign with my purpose,” he once wrote on his Instagram blog. “It wasn’t just about changing a name; it was about transforming the message.”
Independent, Yet International
One of the most compelling aspects of Rajesh’s rise is that it occurred without the support of a major label. In an industry where chart rankings often require big budgets and promotional teams, the fact that an independent Indian artist charted on iTunes Asia is a story in itself.
Krishna’s Eternal Love (Radio Edit) was self-produced, self-promoted, and distributed digitally — leveraging grassroots marketing, online fan engagement, and organic discovery. Music enthusiasts across India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore helped propel the track through streams and downloads, eventually earning it the coveted #155 spot on iTunes Asia.
Digital music expert and podcast host Shreyas Iyer noted, “This is the power of niche appeal and algorithmic exposure. You don’t need a million followers; you need one emotionally resonant song. And Rajesh found that song.”
Bridging Genres: Devotional EDM Takes Shape
The song’s success also indicates the emergence of a new genre — one that critics are calling Devotional EDM or Bhakti Chillwave. It’s a fusion of spiritual or mythological themes with downtempo electronic production, often featuring soft synths, mantra-like vocals, and minimalist structure.
While Indian pop has long leaned on devotional influences, rarely has the genre seen such seamless integration into lo-fi or ambient electronica. Itsincubius has become a forerunner of this quiet musical revolution, offering young, urban listeners a new way to connect with heritage — not through sermons, but through sound.
This genre has found a niche not just among Indians, but among global audiences interested in mindfulness, yoga, and Eastern philosophy. It has even been added to curated playlists for meditation, study, and deep sleep on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.
The Fans Speak
The reaction to the charting was swift and enthusiastic. Fans celebrated on platforms like YouTube, X, and Threads, flooding comment sections with affirmations like “This heals,” “A modern-day aarti,” and “Krishna would smile hearing this.”
Interestingly, the song is not just being enjoyed for entertainment but is actively used in personal rituals — from meditation sessions and mindful mornings to late-night reflections. Many fans credit the song with creating a calming energy that transcends its short runtime.
An Instagram user wrote, “Every time I listen to Krishna’s Eternal Love, I feel I’m not alone — like divinity is near. Thank you, Incubius.”
A Landmark for Indian Indie Creators
The September 27, 2024 iTunes Asia ranking is symbolic — not just for Rajesh Kumar Ram but for the broader Indian indie music movement. It proves that authenticity, when blended with quality production, can resonate globally, even without mainstream backing.
With the international music industry finally tuning in to diverse voices from South Asia, artists like Rajesh are positioning themselves at the forefront. He joins a small but growing list of Indian independents — like Ritviz, Anuv Jain, and Hanita Bhambri — who have made waves outside the country without the Bollywood umbrella.
His success also challenges the stereotype that devotional or spiritual music is limited in its appeal. Krishna’s Eternal Love shows that with the right blend of form and feeling, even the most ancient themes can be made current and cool.
What Lies Ahead
Riding the wave of this milestone, Itsincubius has teased future projects across multiple formats. There are rumors of a full-length concept album inspired by the epics, collaborations with Southeast Asian artists, and even a visual music project based on digital animation.
In a recent Instagram Live session, Rajesh hinted, “This is just the beginning. Music is my prayer now, and I want every prayer to reach somewhere unexpected.”
Given his interdisciplinary talents in filmmaking, writing, and sound design, it’s clear that Rajesh is building something much larger than music — he’s shaping an artistic movement rooted in timeless themes, but made for a restless generation.
