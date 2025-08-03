Happy Friendship Day 2025: 10 Bollywood Celebs Who Had A Rift, But Their Friendship Remained Intact

Friendship Day 2025: Friendship Day is being celebrated all over the world on August 3. On this occasion, let's check out these Bollywood celebs who had fought over many issues but it did not affect their friendship

Amrita Arora-Kareena Kapoor

Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor have been best friends for years. Both of them party and go out together. Sometimes they argue over some issues, but it never affects their friendship.

Shahrukh Khan-Farah Khan

Shahrukh Khan and Farah Khan have been friends for years. Both of them have worked together in many films and they were also hits. Shahrukh once slapped Farah's husband Shirish Kundra over some issue, due to which the two stopped talking to each other. However, later everything became fine between the two.

Karan Johar, Kajol

Kajol worked in many of Karan Johar's films. In 2016, there was a rift between the two. Actually, Kajol's husband Ajay Devgan's film Shivaay and Karan Johar's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were releasing together. Kajol had asked Karan to change the date of the film, but he did not agree. The two stopped talking for some time due to this, but then they became friends.

Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgan

Ajay Devgan and Rohit Shetty are childhood friends. Ajay is seen in the lead role in most of Rohit's films. There were many ups and downs in the relationship between Rohit and Ajay regarding the film, story and production, but the friendship still remained intact.

Farhan Akhtar-Hrithik Roshan

Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan are childhood friends. Both have also appeared together in some films. They have been friends since childhood and have disagreed on many issues, but their friendship never cracked.