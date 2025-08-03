Meerut SHOCKER! Intoxicated Man Drives Car Onto Railway Platform, Sparks Panic

A man allegedly under the influence of alcohol drove a car onto Platform No. 1 of the Meerut Cantt railway station in Uttar Pradesh, causing panic among passengers. The Friday night event was caught on camera and subsequently made its way online.

Officials said the man drove an Alto vehicle into the station and onto the platform when a train was passing. As it progressed, the automobile smashed many benches and came perilously close to the train. On the platform, passengers were observed fleeing for their lives.

The people who were on the scene approached the driver. After pulling him out of the car and stopping it, they turned him over to the railway police. The event did not result in any reported injuries.

मेरठिया की कार!#मेरठ कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन में एक सिरफिरा अपना "जलवा अफरोज" करने के लिए चलती ट्रेन वाले प्लेटफार्म पर कार लेकर घुस आयाउसने पटरी से सटकर प्लेटफार्म कार चला दी. मुसाफिर घबरा गएपिछले दिनों #लखनऊ स्टेशन पर एक मंत्री की कार भी यूं ही पहुंची थी twitter/8kQL6UCcFJ

- Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) August 1, 2025

The accused claimed to be an army member and introduced himself as Sandeep. According to reports, he lives in Baghpat, and the vehicle he was operating had a Jharkhand license plate.

After the video went viral on social media, the Government Railway Police (GRP) Moradabad confirmed that the man had been taken into custody and that a case had been registered. The car has been seized.

"In connection with the aforementioned case, the GRP and RPF Meerut City have taken the said youth into police custody, registered a case, and are proceeding with further legal action as per the rules.," SP GRP Moradabad said in an X post.

Police said the FIR has been registered under sections 145(B), 147, 154, and 159 of the Railways Act and section 34 of the Police Act. A medical examination confirmed the accused was driving in an inebriated condition.