'Was Tortured A Lot': Sadhvi Pragya Says She Was 'Forced To Name PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath' In Malegaon Blast Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) Acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya said she was "forced to name" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the case. She claimed she was“tortured a lot” for not doing so.

"Yes, I was forced. I didn't succumb to pressure and didn't take anyone's name, didn't falsely implicate anyone...So, I was tortured a lot," she said on Sunday.

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur earlier said she has submitted in writing whose names she was coerced into taking during a probe into the Malegaon blast case.

Her remarks came days after she, along with six others, was acquitted by a special NIA court in the case.

Sadhvi Pragya Thaku said that the court's verdict in the Malegaon case signified the victory of "Bhagawa, Sanatana aur Rashtra".

"Bhagawa, Sanatana aur Rashtra ki vijay hui hai. I had to face a lot of difficulties, but I will keep doing everything possible for the country in future," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In her latest comment to the media, Sadhvi Pragya said,“...Bhagwa aatankwaad kehne waalon ke munh kaale huye hain. Society and the country have given them a solid reply.”

“The court's decision is crystal clear. This is a slap on the faces of those who called it 'saffron terror'...They called it 'saffron terror' and 'Hindu terror' earlier too. Maharashtra's Chavan (Prithviraj Chavan) has spoken on 'sanatana aatankwaad', 'Hindutva aatankwaad'. They are people of the same category. They are all members of Congress,” she added.

She said the truth has triumphed.

"Dharma and truth were on our side, so we were bound to win. Satyameva Jayate! I had said this earlier and this has been proven now... The country has always been with Dharma and truth, and it will always be," BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur said..