Justin Trudeau's Connection With Katy Perry Simply An 'Attraction' Or More? Sources Say, 'Interested In Each Other But...'
“She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common,” a Canadian source informed People news outlet. The relationship rumours sparked after the Montréal dinner date and Trudeau's attendance at Katy Perry's sold-out Lifetimes Tour concert at Bell Centre.Also Read | Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour concert days after dinner
Justin Trudeau was occupied the VIP section at Katy Perry's Montreal concert. Videos of him cheering, singing and enjoying Katy's hit tracks went viral on social media.'Interested in each other'
The source added,“They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes.” After recent split from actor Orlando Bloom, the 40-year-old singer and one of the best-selling music artists in history seems available for a new romantic relationship. Bloom and Perry, who got engaged in 2019, welcomed daughter Daisy in 2020.Also Read | Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry's Montreal dinner date sparks dating rumours
The 53-year-old former Canadian Prime Minister parted ways with wife Sophie Grégoire two years ago, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. He has three teenage children from the marriage.Also Read | Justin Trudeau turns heads with 'funky' shoes at King Charles' historic speech
Due to personal responsibilities this relationship might move slower than it would, another source noted, adding,“Justin is a [politician] who is used to living a secret life with his personal activity, and wouldn't put on a public display at this stage.” Remarking on the timing, the source said its“good” but "romance is in very early stages.”
