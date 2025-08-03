403
Türkiye’s Alperen Sengun Aims for EuroBasket, NBA Glory
(MENAFN) Turkish international basketball standout Alperen Sengun, a rising center for the Houston Rockets, remains youthful but ambitious, with aspirations of clinching both a EuroBasket 2025 medal and an NBA title.
In a conversation with a news agency, the 23-year-old, who secured his first All-Star nod in the previous season, reflected on how he has confronted significant obstacles in the NBA by continuously elevating his performance year after year.
He shared that the highlight of his All-Star Game experience was the joy it brought to his family, stating it was a moment of immense pride.
"When I left Türkiye for the NBA, many people told me; 'Don't go to the NBA.' My goal was to improve my body, my language, and my basketball skills," he explained.
"Staying in the NBA isn’t easy because 60 new players arrive every season. Only those who work hard manage to stay. Knowing this, I've focused on improving myself and my game every season.”
His determination has paid off, as Sengun successfully completed his fourth season in the league and has now stepped into his fifth.
In the previous year, he signed a fresh five-year deal with the Houston Rockets and has proudly represented the Turkish National Basketball Team since 2020.
While acknowledging the Rockets' youthful roster, Sengun noted that the team has held its own, and with the addition of seasoned players this season, they’ve grown even stronger.
