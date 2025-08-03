Hostage Families Protest In Tel Aviv During U.S. Envoy's Visit

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Aug 3 (NNN-MA'AN) – Protesters gathered in Tel Aviv's“Hostage Square” yesterday, urging the Israeli regime to secure a ceasefire deal that would bring home the hostages held by Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza.

The demonstration followed the release of new videos by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad earlier this week, showing Israeli hostages Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski in visibly fragile condition.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, one of the groups behind the protest, called on the Israeli and U.S. governments to“stop this nightmare and bring them out of the tunnels and home.”

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, visited the plaza yesterday, amid the demonstrations, just a day after touring a controversial U.S.-backed aid distribution site in Gaza.

Witkoff's visit, starting from Thursday, comes amid mounting international criticism of the aid distribution mechanism in Gaza, where the UN-affiliated Integrated Food Security Phase Classification said, a famine is unfolding.

Speaking with families of the hostages, Witkoff emphasized the need for a shift in negotiations – from phased agreements to a comprehensive deal that would see all hostages released at once.

Witkoff made headlines last week, when he abruptly withdrew U.S. delegates from the ceasefire talks in Qatar, accusing Hamas of negotiating in bad faith.

According to the Hostages Forum, Witkoff assured the families that the United States would“get your children home,” hold Hamas accountable for“any bad acts,” and also“do what's right for the Gazan people.”

U.S. President, Donald Trump, recently admitted that Gaza is experiencing“real starvation,” and announced plans to set up new food distribution centres overseen by Israel in Gaza. However, Palestinian analysts and residents didn't buy those remarks, saying Trump's change in tone is nothing but a political manoeuvre, aimed at placating public opinion.

The Israeli regime has been waging a massive war in Gaza since Oct 7, 2023, which has killed more than 60,000 people and injured over 148,000. A total of 169 people, including 93 children, have died from starvation and malnutrition, Gaza-based health authorities said yesterday.– NNN- MA'AN